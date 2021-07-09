There is no doubt about the fact that south Indian cuisine boasts some of the most exotic dishes. Whether it is a simple taste or a complex one, we have come to love this cuisine because of the comfort we feel while having these dishes. And one of the most comforting dishes from South Indian cuisine is appam. The humble appam is a dish that you can have at any time and pair it with yummy stews and curries! This feathery and light dish is usually made with rice batter, coconut and milk. But if you want to devour a low-fat version of appam, then we bring you a recipe of instant sooji appam.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Vellayappam- A Sweet Appam From The Streets Of Kerala)





When on a diet, many of us have tried to switch our regular foods to better and healthy options. And one such switch we make is towards cooking food with healthy ingredients like sooji as it is known to promote weight loss. So, to indulge in some goodness of sooji and south Indian food, make this instant sooji appam.

Indulge in some goodness of sooji and south Indian food

Here Is The Recipe Of Sooji Appam | Sooji Appam Recipe

To make this dish, you need to first blend rava and poha. Then mix it with curd, water, sugar and salt according to taste. Fold these together until they combine. Then add the fruit salt and whisk the appam batter till a smooth consistency is formed.





(Also Read: Looking To Make An Easy Dessert? Try Ney Appam Recipe - A Speciality From South India)





On a hot pan, pour a ladle full of this batter and cook till it is lightly brown.





This sooji appam is best for the days when you feel lazy or want to have something light. Plus, it can also be a good addition to your everyday diet as it is low in calories!





For the full recipe of sooji appam click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









