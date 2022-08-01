There is no dearth of creativity when it comes to food. We often see people sharing innovative and unique recipes by giving innovative spins to authentic recipes. Recently, a chef created a unique Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese, combining the two famous fusion foods of America and India. The internet was left impressed with the tantalising creation. And now, another video has left foodies amazed. A chef created some wonderful shapes with Appam batter, and the clip has everyone mesmerised. The video was shared on Twitter by industrialist Harsh Goenka - and it has grabbed eyeballs since then. Take a look:

Who says food can't be used to create art? Clearly not this expert chef! Industrialist Harsh Goenka posted the video on his official handle with the caption, "When a simple Appam takes an art form!" The video has already raked in 44k views and 609 likes since it was shared.

In the video, we could see how the Appam batter was used to create so many different shapes. The chef was managing to swirl the light and airy batter in the pan itself and make birds, hearts, butterflies and whatnot! The fact that the batter was quite diluted was working in favour of creating the Appam art. Further, the chef was able to multitask and create many different Appams in a single go by using multiple pans and stovetops.





Twitter users were all praise for this amazing Appam art. Many poured in their thoughts in the comments section. "Wonderful, there is room for innovation everywhere," wrote one user while another said, "A mixture of food and design on the table in the form of this appam."





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the Appam art? Tell us in the comments.