Weight Loss: Kickstart Your Mornings With This High-Protein Yet Tasty Breakfast

Make protein-rich pancakes at home and give a healthy start to your weight loss journey

Highlights Pancakes can turn the grumpiest of mornings around

You can make pancakes wholesome and satiating

Add cottage cheese to pancake batter and make it healthy and nutritious

Strenuous workout schedules, strict and mostly bland diets; weight loss is not an easy feat. It requires consistency, both in terms of maintaining a calorie-restricted yet nutrient-dense diet as well as adhering to a firm workout schedule. However, many people tend to give in to their cravings, which ultimately hamper their weight loss goals. To avoid such a situation, what you can do from your end is; be a little easy on yourself. While it is important to step out of your comfort zone to lose those extra kilos, it is also essential to set realistic goals for yourself. For instance, if you have been only consuming bland foods, there are high chances of you giving up on your ultimate weight loss goal due to monotony. You can tweak your diet a bit and still continue eating foods that are pleasing to the palate while keeping in mind their calorie structure.





(Also Read: The Ideal Healthy Breakfast: Top 3 Qualities That Your Breakfast Must Have)





There are a plethora of foods out there that are a perfect combination of taste and health. One such meal is that of Cottage Cheese Pancakes. Pancakes are not only super delicious but also hold the power to turn the grumpiest of mornings around. This fluffy and savoury meal can be added to your weight loss diet if prepared in a specific way, which is both satiating and wholesome.

But wait; don't confuse this meal with the regular sweet pancakes that you've been eating all your life. This is a savoury version that has the addition of egg whites and cottage cheese in it. The addition of cottage cheese in the pancake batter makes this dish rich in essential nutrients, especially protein. Protein helps induce a feeling of satiety, which keeps you from bingeing on other fattening and calorie-laden foods. According to the data provided by the United States Department of Agriculture, a 100 grams serving of low-fat cottage cheese contains 10.45 grams of protein.











Weight Loss: Here's How You Can Make Cottage Cheese Pancake At Home:

Ingredients:





1.Egg whites of 2 eggs





2.Cottage Cheese – Half cup (grated or crumbled)





3.Salt as per taste (optional)





4.Red chilli powder as per taste (optional)





Method:





1. To begin with, take a bowl and add in all the ingredients together.





2. Blend the ingredients till a smooth batter is formed. If you still notice lumps, blend once again.





3. Next, take a ladleful of the pancake batter and pour it over a non-stick pan, gently swirling it in a circular motion.





Once the edges start to turn brown in hue, flip the pancake and cook the other side. Serve hot.





So the next time you go for grocery shopping, do add this super-versatile ingredient - cottage cheese - in your cart to make protein-rich pancakes at home.







