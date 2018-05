6 Guilt-Free Snack Options For Your Holidays

Highlights Fruits are always a great choice beacause of their various benefits.

Fruits for Holiday

Healthy Fats: Nuts and Seeds

Low Calorie Fox Nuts

Why not plan a healthy, convenient and easy-to-carry food bag. While I am always up for carrying some good homemade, non-perishable food along, the last-minute trips to pick up safety pins, travel essentials, getting my hair done, etc. take the back seat. I choose keeping these in mind:Here are some of the most convenient, easy-to-carry yet healthy snacks for your holidays:: Carrying fruits on holidays is always a great choice. Loaded with various health benefits, they also provide water and electrolytes keeping our body hydrated and energised. On a road trip or while travelling by train, avoid the messy ones like mangoes and bananas as they turn brown and smell fast. My choice would be apples, oranges guavas , and cherries . Try to pick those without added sugar, salt, flavour or preservatives.: While travelling, it is important to fuel yourself regularly to keep the energy levels high. Carrying snacks that are low in carbs and rich in proteins is a must have during holidays, and nothing is better than having delicious nuts and seeds - rich in fibre, protein, phytonutrients, antioxidants et al. Nuts and seeds are one of the most nutritious foods that provide healthy fats . These crunchies come in different forms and flavours, but make sure to avoid the fried variety. Stock up on almonds walnuts and peanuts , and choose trail mixes that have chia seeds, flax seeds pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. But, you need to keep in mind that they are calorie dense. Roasted chickpeas-bhuna chana are a good low fat version, although not nuts or seed.: Traditionally known as makhanas, these puffed seeds are virtually fat free, full of proteins and antioxidants, and are a low calorie food . Easy to carry, you can also make these at home, but remember to limit the oil and salt content.: Another low-calorie healthy snack, popcorns are a firm-favourite food of every age group. Be it a movie night, long road trips, or simple get together, popcorns always come handy. The best part is that popcorns are easily available, you can cook them at home or can get the sand roasted variety from the local stalls. However, avoid the buttery popcorns. Buying small fresh batches will ensure its crunchiness is intact.

Healthy Sanck- Popcorn



Chocolate And Cookies: Chocolates are packed with antioxidants and are known to be one of the healthiest snacks, if taken in limited amounts, that we can carry on holidays. Consider carrying some dark chocolates or nut chocolates but stick to two to three pieces. Another best way to carry sweet snacks are cookies, but choose cookies that are made in small batches with whole grains like ragi, oats, millets, etc. Munch a couple to assuage your sweet tooth. You can even pick up some chocolates that are made with organic ingredients.