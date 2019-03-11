Weight Loss: These Spring Foods May Help You Lose Winter Weight

It is that time of the year when you enjoy strolling in those blooming gardens and can feel metamorphosis in the air. It's the right time when you remove all the winter 'layers' and prepare yourself for the warmer days ahead. For many of us, spring is a stark reminder of the need to lose a few kilos that they gained over a last few months. But worry not! The good news is that your need to lose those extra kilos and flab around your waist is supported by a variety of spring foods. All the local fruits and vegetable markets are stocked with the seasonal produce that can be nature's gift for you to lose winter fat.





Here are four spring foods that may help you lose weight:

1. Asparagus

If you see asparagus in your local farmers' market, consider spring has come! Asparagus is a rich source of essential minerals like calcium, copper, folate and iron, and vitamins like A, C, E, K, and B6. Moreover, asparagus is an excellent source of fibre and protein that are known to induce satiety, further curbing your appetite and cravings. Health experts and nutritionists recommend eating asparagus, especially during this time of the year, as it facilitates digestion and improves immunity, which is crucial during change of season. Hundred grams of asparagus contain 93.22 grams of water, 2.20 grams of proteins and 2.1 grams of fibre, as per the USDA.





2. Spring Onions

With mild sweet flavour, spring onions are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Plus, like asparagus, they are loaded with fibre. You can eat them raw or toss them in your salad, curries or omelette for a delightful spring treat. Moreover, this distant cousin of onion contains allicin, which makes us feel full for longer time, helping us in reaching the satiety level earlier - meaning you don't overeat and stay satiated for longer.





3. Strawberries

You will find strawberries all stocked up in your local markets during late spring to early summer. This red juicy fruit contains vitamin C and anthocyanins, both of which are known to stimulate the fat burning process in our body. Strawberry also comprises nitrates that can prove to be beneficial in increasing the blood flow and oxygen in our body, keeping the system active and free from oxidative stress - further speeding up weight loss.





4. Red Leaf Lettuce

This red-hued lettuce can do wonders if you are trying to lose kilos. Brimming with fibre and protein, you can easily sneak this veggie in any meal you prepare. Moreover, the veggie is known to boost digestion and is super light on the tummy. But the best is that you don't have to worry about limiting your portion size as red leaf lettuce is extremely low in calories.





Embrace these spring foods this season to improve your metabolism and lose weight naturally. Make sure you consult your nutritionist before adding them to your weight loss diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







