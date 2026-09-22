Cooking is an art, but the right spices are what truly give a dish its flavour and character. While many people rely on packaged spice mixes for dishes like biryani, sambar and dal, these blends can lose their aroma once opened or spoil due to moisture. This is why many home cooks still prefer freshly made masalas prepared from whole spices available in their kitchen. Not only do homemade spice blends offer better flavour, but they also allow you to control the quality and freshness of every ingredient.





Here, we share easy methods for making Garam Masala, Chaat Masala, Sambar Masala, Sabzi Masala and Biryani Masala at home. These simple recipes can be prepared in advance and stored for later use, helping you add fresh flavour to your everyday meals without depending on packaged spices.





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5 Homemade Spice Blends You Can Make In Minutes

1. Garam Masala

Ingredients

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

4-5 green cardamom pods

2 black cardamoms

1-inch cinnamon stick

4-5 cloves

1 bay leaf

Method





Step 1: Dry roast all the spices on low heat for 2-3 minutes until aromatic. Allow them to cool completely.





Step 2: Grind the roasted spices into a fine powder and store in an airtight container.

2. Chaat Masala

Ingredients

2 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp black salt

1 tsp regular salt

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp dry mango powder (amchur)

1/2 tsp ginger powder

Method





Step 1: Dry roast the cumin and coriander seeds until lightly fragrant. Let them cool.





Step 2: Grind the roasted spices and mix with black salt, regular salt, amchur and ginger powder. Store in a dry jar.





3. South Indian Sambar Masala





Ingredients

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp chana dal

1 tbsp urad dal

1 tsp cumin seeds

8-10 dried red chillies

1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

8-10 curry leaves

Method





Step 1: Dry roast all the ingredients one by one until golden and aromatic. Cool completely.





Step 2: Grind into a smooth powder and store in an airtight container for making sambar and other South Indian dishes.





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4. Sabzi Masala

Ingredients

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp black peppercorns

4 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

Method





Step 1: Roast the whole spices until fragrant and let them cool.





Step 2: Grind them finely and mix with turmeric and red chilli powder. Store in a clean glass jar.

5. Biryani Masala

Ingredients

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp black peppercorns

2 black cardamoms

5 green cardamoms

6 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

1 star anise

1 bay leaf

1 tsp mace (javitri)

Method





Step 1: Dry roast all the whole spices on low heat until they release their aroma. Cool completely.





Step 2: Grind into a fine powder and store in an airtight container. Use as needed while preparing biryani.





Freshly ground homemade masalas can instantly elevate everyday cooking while adding richer flavour and aroma to every dish.