The White House hosted a high-profile state dinner on April 28, 2026, as Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The evening marked a significant diplomatic moment, celebrating the long-standing ties between the United States and the United Kingdom, and coinciding with America's 250th year of independence. As details of the evening emerged, it was the thoughtfully curated menu, led by the First Lady, that drew particular attention.





White House Reveals State Dinner Menu





First Course

The dinner began with a light and elegant first course designed to highlight freshness. Guests were served a Garden Vegetable Velouté, paired with a crisp Hearts of Palm salad. The dish was finished with toasted shallots for texture and micro mint for a burst of freshness. The opening course reflected a clear emphasis on spring ingredients.





Second Course





The second course continued this seasonal narrative with a handcrafted Spring Herbed Ravioli. Filled with creamy ricotta cheese and earthy morels, the dish incorporated herbs sourced directly from the White House Kitchen Garden. A light parmesan emulsion brought the elements together without overwhelming the natural flavours.





Main Course





For the main course, the menu featured a classic Dover Sole Meuniere. Prepared with brown butter, the fish was served alongside potato pave, spring ramps, and snow peas, with a parsley oil adding brightness to the plate. The dish combined traditional European influence with seasonal American produce.





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The Dessert And Wines Completed The Meal





Dessert





The dessert offered a more elaborate presentation, with a beehive-shaped flourless chocolate gateau taking centre stage. The dessert included a Vanilla Bean Crémeux and Almond Joconde, creating layers of texture and flavour. It was accompanied by Crème Fraîche Ice Cream and White House Honey. The design and ingredients of the dessert subtly tied back to themes of nature and craftsmanship.





Wine





The wine selection for the evening focused on American labels, including a 2024 Hopkins Riesling "Heritage," a 2022 Penner-Ash Pinot Noir from Willamette Valley, and a 2022 Newton "Unfiltered" Chardonnay. Officials noted that the wines were chosen to complement the menu while showcasing the strength of American winemaking.





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The Evening Was Filled With Music











Entertainment for the evening featured performances by multiple US military ensembles as well as Army and Air Force musical groups. The performances added a ceremonial layer to the event. The decor throughout the White House reflected a garden-inspired theme, drawing from both American and British influences. More than 250 pieces of historic vermeil were used, alongside handcrafted ceramics by American artisan Ben Wolff. Official china services from previous administrations were also incorporated.





Overall, the state dinner displayed culture and cuisine. The menu and the decor were designed to reflect the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.