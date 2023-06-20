Summer season is in full swing across the world. As the temperatures soar and humidity is at its peak, we look for different ways to stay cool and hydrated. Chilled drinks, icy popsicles and fresh fruits - these are some of the foods that are always part of our summer menu. Ice cream too is a much-loved summer treat that is a hit across age groups. Recently, Twitter users took part in a discussion about ice cream flavours that started on the official handle of The White House. Take a look:

In the tweet shared by the official handle of @WhiteHouse, we could see a photo screengrab of a text conversation with a person named Jackson."What's your favourite ice cream," was the question posed in the screengrab. "Jackson, I could eat a scoop of chocolate chip ice cream every day. That's my favourite," read the reply.

The White House official handle then asked users to share their favourite ice cream flavours too. "There is no better way to kick off summer than with ice cream. What is your favourite ice cream flavour? Text POTUS at (302) 404-0880," read the tweet.

A number of Twitter users responded to the poll by The White House. "Biden is a chocolate chip man like me," agreed one user. "I prefer mint chocolate chip," said another. A number of others felt that the official handle of the White House should not be engaging in such frivolous polls and should instead use this platform more productively. Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the tweet about ice cream flavours by the White House? Tell us in the comments.