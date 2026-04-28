As summer temperatures soar across India, food delivery platform Zomato has introduced a new initiative aimed at making working conditions more manageable for its delivery partners. The company has rolled out cooling vests for delivery agents to help them cope with extreme heat during peak summer months.





Taking to LinkedIn, Zomato announced that over 2,500 delivery partners across more than 14 cities will be trying out these cooling vests this summer. The move comes as many parts of the country regularly record temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.





According to Zomato, the vests are designed specifically for high-heat conditions and use evaporative, PVA-based cooling technology. Once activated, they can provide cooling relief for up to four hours. The apparel is also described as lightweight, anti-microbial and durable enough to last two summers.

The cooling vests are being provided through a collaboration with Shell Foundation (Philanthropic Fundraising Services, London) and Trane Technologies' SPACES programme (Industrial Machinery Manufacturing, North Carolina). The implementation partner for the initiative is Intellecap, a business consulting firm based in Mumbai.





Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also shared the update on LinkedIn, writing, "Still early, but hoping this makes the summer a little more bearable."











On Zomato's post, the vest is described as offering:





* Instant cooling and all-day comfort

* Built for everyday performance

* Lightweight and breathable design

What Exactly Is A Cooling Vest?

Cooling vests are wearable garments designed to help regulate body temperature, particularly in hot or high-stress environments. They work using different cooling mechanisms to dissipate body heat and reduce thermal stress.





Prolonged exposure to excessive heat can lead to health concerns such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Cooling vests provide external cooling that supports the body's natural temperature-regulation processes, helping reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.





Also Read:'Paid For Food That I Never Got': Man Claims Zomato Denied Refund, Company Reacts





Zomato's initiative has sparked a range of responses online, with many users appreciating the focus on delivery partners' well-being.





One person wrote, "Great to see human-centric design being applied at scale. At 40 degrees Celsius, thermal regulation isn't just a comfort feature; it's a critical operational necessity for the gig economy. Using PVA-based evaporative cooling is a smart choice for sustainability and cost-effectiveness. This is a prime example of how apparel innovation can directly impact workforce efficiency and safety."





Another comment read, "This isn't a nice-to-have; it's a need of the hour. Great initiative!"





A third user shared, "This is a really good step. Delivery partners ride through extreme heat every single day, and a vest that gives four hours of cooling can make a real difference on the ground. Curious to see how partners respond to it over time."





One commenter offered a suggestion, "Zomato - superb and applaudable! Could you tweak this a bit to cover the back of the neck as well? This is coming from my own experience of riding in extreme north Indian heat. The neck is usually exposed to direct sunlight, and it burns badly."





Others raised questions and lighter observations. One user asked, "How much will Zomato charge its delivery partners for this new vest?"





Another joked, "Plot twist: customers will start asking for the vest too."