If you've grown up in an Indian household, you've probably seen your parents or grandparents soaking a few pieces of anjeer (dried figs) overnight - and eating them first thing in the morning. This age-old ritual isn't just a traditional practice; modern science is now uncovering why it works. Soaked anjeer offers a perfect blend of taste and nutrition - rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential minerals. When soaked, the fruit softens, making its nutrients easier to absorb and its natural sweetness gentler on digestion. But what really happens when you eat soaked anjeer every day for a month? Here's what the science - and real-life experience - suggest about this simple, powerful morning habit.

Soaked anjeer is great to have early morning.

Photo Credit: AI

Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked Anjeer Every Day

1. Improved digestion and regularity

Anjeer is rich in soluble and insoluble fibre, which softens stools and speeds their passage through the gut. People who add figs to their diet often report fewer bouts of constipation and more regular bowel movements. A randomised, placebo-controlled trial found that supplementation with fig paste helped increase spontaneous bowel movements and eased constipation symptoms.



2. A gentle boost to heart-health markers

Figs provide potassium, magnesium and phytosterols - nutrients that can help support healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels when combined with an overall balanced diet. Laboratory studies, plus reviews of fig phytochemistry, suggest figs may lower total cholesterol and triglycerides, though most human data are preliminary or animal-based. In short: soaked anjeer can be a heart-friendly snack but shouldn't replace prescribed treatment.



3. Antioxidants and reduced oxidative stress

Figs are a source of polyphenols and other antioxidant compounds. Soaking can help release water-soluble phenolics (distilled water extracts show good polyphenol yield in some studies), so consuming the soaking water along with the softened fruit may give you more of those antioxidants. Antioxidants help neutralise free radicals, which is one reason figs are studied for anti-inflammatory and protective effects.



4. Better micronutrient intake (iron, calcium, potassium)

A small daily portion for a month will top up micronutrients you might be short of: potassium (good for nerves and blood pressure), calcium and vitamin K (bones), and small amounts of iron (useful but not a treatment for deficiency). These nutrients are part of why figs are considered a nutrient-dense dried fruit in recent nutritional reviews.



5. Possible effects on blood sugar and weight

Figs contain natural sugars, so they're caloric - but they also contain fibre that slows sugar absorption. Animal and cell studies suggest figs may improve insulin sensitivity, and fermented-fig research in mice shows anti-obesity signals; human evidence is limited. If you're diabetic or monitoring carbs, account for the sugar content and discuss with a clinician before daily large servings.



6. Skin, inflammation and other small wins

The antioxidants and minerals in anjeer can indirectly support skin health (less oxidative stress, better mineral supply), and traditional uses and modern phytochemical studies point to anti-inflammatory properties. Again, effects tend to be subtle and cumulative rather than dramatic within a single month.

Anjeer is full of nutrition.

Photo Credit: Canva

How to eat soaked anjeer safely and effectively

Soak 4-6 dried figs in warm water overnight; drink the water and eat the softened figs in the morning.

Keep portion sizes sensible: about 30-50 g (roughly 3-6 small dried figs) daily to avoid excess calories.

If you have IBS with known FODMAP sensitivity, fig can trigger symptoms in some people; stop if you notice bloating or pain.

If you're on potassium-sparing drugs or anticoagulants, check with your clinician because figs are mineral-rich and may interact in rare cases.







Eating soaked anjeer every day for a month is a low-risk, nutrient-dense habit that commonly improves bowel regularity, adds fibre and minerals to your diet, and supplies antioxidants that support overall health.