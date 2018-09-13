Anjeer (Fig) For Weight Loss: How To Use This Fruit To Lose Weight

Losing weight is all about eating healthy and including low fat and low-calorie foods in your regular diet. One such food is fig (or anjeer), which helps stimulate weight loss and consuming it as a part of a calorie-controlled balanced diet can also cut the bulge in the abdominal area. Additionally, figs are known to have many nutrients that help keep your body healthy. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, figs can be enjoyed fresh or dried. Both types of figs are beneficial for maintaining blood pressure; thanks to their high potassium levels. Moreover, figs are beneficial for ensuring a good digestive system and improving bone health. We tell you how figs make an important food to help you lose weight, the healthy way.





Anjeer For Weight Loss: Here's How It Helps In Losing Weight

1. Has High Fibre Content





This is one of the most important reasons that make figs amazing for weight loss. Anjeer contains a large amount of dietary fibres that can fill your stomach easily and keep you fuller for longer time, further helping you control your total calorie intake in a day. Additionally, fibres also stimulate the bowel movement, thereby, strengthening the digestive system.





2. Helps In Proper Digestion





Apart from the dietary fibre that helps promote proper digestion, it is a digestive enzyme named Ficin that works efficiently along with other enzymes secreted by your digestive tract in order to digest food quickly. A healthy digestive system is key to losing weight as well as reducing belly fat.





3. Figs Help Burn Calories





The presence of omega-3 fatty acids in anjeer are said to burn more calories in the muscles during exercises. This healthy fatty acid content plays a vital role in your weight loss journey. In fact, omega-3 fatty acids are known to keep your heart and cardiovascular health in check.





4. Is A Substitute To Sugar





If you have a sweet tooth, you'd know how tough it is to shun sugar completely while dieting. The idea is to not give up sugar but to find healthy substitutes for it. While raw honey, jaggery, date palm sugar and coconut sugar make for healthy alternatives, figs are also counted amongst these substitutes. Anjeer is sweet in taste and hence, they can easily control your craving for something sweet; moreover, it comparatively adds lesser calories to your body than other sugary options. Moreover, figs help you keep satiated for longer, thereby, keeping you away from grabbing other sweets.





5. Ups Your Metabolism





Figs are high in minerals like calcium, potassium, phosphorus, manganese, copper and magnesium, and vitamins like vitamin A and B, all of which are important for proper metabolism of the body.





6. Is Low In Calories





Figs are low in calories; so whenever you are looking for some snacking, choose to pick some figs than other 'diet' foods.





How To Use Anjeer For Weight Loss

Figs can be eaten whole, fresh or dried. The best part about them is that they can be used as artificial sweeteners. So, you can easily replace sugar with figs in your cakes and puddings. It is said that figs soaked in water overnight do wonders on your body. In fact, you could also eat them as it is.





Please ensure that figs are not consumed in large quantities as they are highly sweet and may not suit your body, especially if you are a diabetic.







