There are two kinds of people when it comes to chai: those who treat it like a ritual, and those who are always ready to experiment. Dirty chai sits right in the middle of that divide. The idea of mixing espresso into a perfectly good cup of masala chai might feel almost offensive to purists. After all, chai on its own is already complete. But for caffeine lovers, dirty chai is more of an upgrade.

So What Exactly Is Dirty Chai?

In the simplest terms, it's chai with a shot of espresso added to it. You start with a base of black tea brewed with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves. Milk is added to give it that familiar texture. And then comes a shot of espresso, turning the drink into something richer, darker, and far more intense. The result feels like a cross between your morning chai and your go-to coffee order.

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The name “dirty chai” comes from the way the espresso changes the appearance of the tea, turning it from creamy brown to something more intense and dark. That visual shift is what gives the drink its “dirty” identity. But the name also reflects how bizarre it feels, especially in our culture where chai is almost sacred.

But once you have finally given it a shot, you will be impressed by the way it balances flavours. On one side, you have the spice of chai, and on the other, there's the bold, slightly bitter coffee. When combined well, they create a layered taste without overpowering each other.

The Must-Try For Caffeine Lovers

Another big reason behind its popularity is the caffeine boost. A regular chai latte already contains some caffeine from the tea, but adding espresso significantly increases its strength. For people who feel like chai isn't quite enough and coffee is sometimes too harsh, dirty chai offers a middle ground.

Making dirty chai at home is surprisingly simple, which adds to its charm. All it takes is a strong cup of chai, some milk, and a shot of espresso. Brew the chai using loose tea and spices or make it quickly using a ready-made concentrate. For a hot version, steam the milk or pour it cold over ice if you prefer something refreshing. Once the espresso is added and everything is mixed together, the drink is ready.

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Over time, dirty chai has evolved into different variations. Some people prefer a “double dirty” version, which includes two shots of espresso for an even stronger kick. Others experiment with plant-based milks like oat or almond, which add their own subtle flavours to the drink. At the end of the day, dirty chai isn't trying to replace traditional chai. It's for people who love the idea of chai but also crave the intensity of coffee.

It may not win over every chai loyalist, but for those willing to give it a chance, it often becomes a new favourite