Chutney is one of the most loved accompaniments in Indian cuisine, instantly lifting even the simplest meal. Across the country, countless varieties of chutney are served with dal-chawal, parathas and snacks. Some chutneys are seasonal, and mango chutney is one of the most popular summer favourites.





Mango chutney is usually prepared in two styles (sweet and spicy), and each follows a different method. Many home cooks struggle to get the flavour balance or texture just right. With a few basic pointers, however, you can make mango chutney that is consistently delicious. Here are some essential tips to help you get it right every time.





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Tips For Making Mango Chutney At Home

Let's begin with some useful tips for preparing raw mango chutney.

Choose The Right Mangoes

For raw mango chutney, select mangoes that are green, firm and completely unripe. The skin should be smooth and free from blemishes or cuts. Any damaged mangoes should be discarded, as they can affect the taste and shelf life.

Proper Preparation

Wash the mangoes thoroughly and wipe them dry. Raw mango skin is usually tough, so peel it carefully using a knife. Grate the mangoes or chop them into small pieces, removing the seed.

Enhance The Flavour

To improve the taste of raw mango chutney, add a small quantity of mint leaves and fresh coriander. If you want to retain the bright green colour, drop in two ice cubes while grinding the chutney.

Control The Heat

Chillies can sometimes make chutney much spicier than intended. To avoid this, remove the seeds from larger chillies before grinding them with the other ingredients. This helps keep the heat level under control.

Add A Tempering (Optional)

Some people enjoy adding a tempering to their chutney. Heat a little mustard oil, add mustard seeds and curry leaves, and mix it into the chutney. You can also use panch phoron for tempering, or simply enjoy the chutney without it.





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How To Make Sweet Mango Chutney

To prepare sweet and sour mango chutney (launji), wash and peel the mangoes, then cut them into small pieces. Cook them with water until they soften. Add jaggery or sugar, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala and cumin powder. Let the mixture cook for 15 to 20 minutes until it thickens.





Balance The Jaggery





The quantity of jaggery is crucial in sweet mango chutney. For 500 grams of mangoes, around 300 grams of jaggery is sufficient to achieve a balanced flavour.





Watch The Texture





Take care not to overcook the chutney after adding jaggery. Overcooking can make it too thick, and it will harden further once cooled.





Mango chutney can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 10 to 12 days. This summer, make the most of mango season by enjoying both sweet and spicy versions at home.