Dubai's viral Paratha Burger is taking the internet by storm. Foodies everywhere are drooling over this flaky, cheesy, spicy delight that is giving regular burgers a serious run for their money. If you have been scrolling through reels and stories and wishing you could take a bite, the good news is - you do not need to book a flight to Dubai to enjoy this sensational burger anymore. Chef and content creator Rukhsaar Sayeed recreated the recipe of Dubai's paratha burger and shared a video on Instagram...and the internet seems to be loving it.





Here is how you can whip the dish up in your own kitchen:

Step 1: Paratha buns

Start by making a soft dough with 2 cups of all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt and warm water. Let it rest for about 20 minutes. Divide the dough into medium-sized balls, roll them out thin, brush with oil, and dust lightly with dry flour. Cut into thin strips, fold into layers, press gently and roll out again. Cook the buns on a low flame on a tawa, flipping and covering them until they are cooked and perfectly flaky.

Step 2: Chicken patty

Mix 300 grams of chicken mince with garlic paste, salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder and black pepper. Shape into patties and grill or fry on high heat until cooked through but still juicy. Top each patty with a cheese slice and let it melt slightly.





Step 3: Caramelised onions

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan, add thinly sliced onions along with salt and sugar. Cook on low heat until the onions turn golden brown and sweetly caramelised.

Step 4: Assemble the burger

Slice the paratha buns in half. Spread some mayonnaise and a bit of hot sauce on each side. Place the cheesy chicken patty on the bottom half, top it with caramelised onions and cover with the other half of the bun. Serve immediately while it is warm, flaky and oozing with flavour.





Check out the video below:

Needless to say, the internet loved the recipe.





A user wrote, “Absolutely delicious.”





Someone asked, “Can we replace it with whole wheat flour?”





Many said, “Try karna toh banta hai. [It is worth giving it a try.]”





“Your hands are pure magic,” read a comment.





An Instagrammer said, “Drooling over it.”





Would you like to try this recipe in your kitchen? Tell us in the comments below.