Fusion foods have never ceased to captivate us with their unique blend of two completely contrasting ingredients. From ramen burgers, Coca-Cola omelettes to Gulab Jamun cheesecake and butter chicken momos, foodie enthusiasts time and again showcase how creativity in foods knows no bounds. The latest innovation? A delicious aloo gobi pizza prepared by a UK-based chef, Jake Dryan. In a video shared by him on Instagram, the chef can be heard saying, “I've been a bad, bad boy. I've made an aloo gobi pizza,” while posing with a delectable plate of the unique dish.

Also Read: American Influencer Dips Pizza In Butter Chicken, Calls It 'Insanely Good'





Jake Dryan then gives a virtual tour of his recipe, which begins with him preparing a spicy, thick paste. Seemingly prepared from mashed tomatoes, onions, green chillies and coriander leaves, the gravy itself looks every bit mouthwatering. He then sets aside a portion of the gravy in a small bowl. Meanwhile, he adds chopped potatoes and cauliflower, alongside a few more coriander leaves, and gives it a proper cook. On the other hand, he takes “48-hour fermented pizza dough” and kneads it perfectly to prepare a soft and smooth base. Then, oil the dough with the gravy, followed by the addition of cheddar cheese and the cooked aloo gobi sabji on top.





That's it, Jake then leaves the pizza to bake in the oven. Finally, before savouring a juicy, smooth piece of it, he oils the sides with butter. Undoubtedly, as he dives into the delectable pizza, his expression reveals his honest feelings about the same. “I'm sure there are a lot of sceptics out there, but just think aloo gobi sandwich, but better,” he concludes. Take a look at the aloo gobi pizza recipe here:

Also Read: "Yeh Kya Dekh Liya?" Internet Gives Thumbs Down To 'Dry Fruit Pizza'





This aloo gobi pizza recipe video has received a lot of interest online.





One person said, “Oh my days, awesome, I might have to make this weekend.”





Another food creator dropped three fire emojis.





One user added, “I'm in!!! This is my dream pizza.”





“Leftover aloo Gobi sabzi on a pizza is such a good hack,” mentioned one more social media user.





A fan of the aloo gobi pizza recipe stated, “I do this weekly.”





“Indian moms when child refused to eat roti sabzi,” read a hilarious comment.





Another person on the internet added, “Damn! That's a nice one. Next up in my kitchen.”





Someone called it a “Brilliant idea.”





“That's creative. Looks scrumptious,” wrote one more social media user.





What did you think of this viral recipe? Share your opinion in the comments section below.