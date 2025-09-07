Papad, the crispy, crunchy, and flavourful Indian treat, is a perfect accompaniment to any meal. But what if we told you that it can also be used to make a wholesome meal rather than just a side dish? Enter the Papad Omelette, a recipe that has recently gone viral on the internet. A popular food content creator, Parichay, recently shared his special recipe for this dish. The note read, "If rice paper omelette can go viral, why not papad? This Papad Omelette is a crispy, chatpata, desi twist on a trending recipe. Papad brings nostalgia, egg makes it fluffy, cheese adds indulgence, and masala ties it all together. A quick snack, a fun breakfast, and proof that our classics can go just as viral."





To make the dish, Parichay starts by heating oil in a pan and shallow-frying the papad until it's crispy. Next, he cracks an egg over the papad and sprinkles salt, black pepper, and shredded cheese. For added flavour, he tops it with onions, green chillies, and tomatoes, letting it cook for a bit. Finally, he folds the omelette in half, giving it a taco shape, and voila! Your Papad Omelette is ready to be devoured. Watch the viral recipe video here:

The viral video has clocked nearly 3 million views on Instagram. Several people praised Parichay for his cooking talent and creative skills.





One user wrote, "This is soooo creative."





Another added, "Woooahh!! Gonna try this one today!! Looks so good."





Someone else said, "I will find you, and I will make sure you're not allowed around papad ever again. Papad is supposed to be crunchy, not a soggy mess."





"Rice paper and papad are two different things. This could have been achieved with a roti as well. Papad is for crunch ...bhai jaan loge kya. Papad ko to chod do," read a comment.





A viewer shared, "Dude, my friend once made papad soup and served it with rice and sauteed veggies... it was sooooo good that I still make it on rainy days... the spices of the papad give such a unique taste.. love it."





What do you think of this viral fusion recipe? Let us know in the comments below!

