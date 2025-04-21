Food videos on the internet never fail to impress with their creativity. Whether it's a new cooking technique or a dish recipe, viral clips always manage to catch our attention in some way or another. Recently, we came across a video that introduced us to an underrated Indian delicacy - Dahi Tikhari. The clip begins with the food vlogger opening a packet of dahi in a mud pot, which he whisks using a wooden stick. Next, he places a kadhai over the heat and pours oil into it, followed by mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and onions. In a mortar and pestle, he pounds garlic cloves and red chillies.

This results in a thick red paste, which he transfers to the kadhai. Then, he adds turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. He combines all the ingredients well and cooks the masala base for a bit longer. As the final step, he pours curds into the kadhai and mixes them with the prepared base. All ready, he relishes the dish with white rice and papad.

Watch the complete video below:

Shared by the Instagram page @great_indian_asmr, the video went viral with over 48 million views on Instagram. In the comments, many people applauded the cook for his skills and creativity. Check out some of the reactions below:

A user wrote, "This curry gives you wings."

Another added, "Those roasted onions give a different flavour."

Someone shared advice for viewers: "Please note that the curd should be poured in once it's a little cool... and the curd shouldn't be poured into the hot pan."

A person pointed out that it's not a new dish: "Um, excuse me, sir, not to offend you, but we South Indians have been eating this for generations."

"I think it's kadhi," read a comment.

"It's a kind of kadhi only," echoed another.

What do you think about this dahi delicacy? Would you try it? Tell us in the comments section below!