Who doesn't love mithai? We all do! From ladoos and barfis to kheer and gulab jamun, no Indian meal or occasion is complete without a serving of these heavenly desserts. They surely bring contentment to the heart, but let's not forget that they contain copious amounts of sugar. For diabetics or those trying to lose weight, sugar-free mithai has emerged as a popular alternative. Nowadays, you'll easily find sugar-free options for your favourite mithais in the market. While it can be tempting to indulge in them, have you ever wondered if they are really healthy? Do they live up to the promise, or are they just a facade? Recently, nutritionist Amita Gadre took to her Instagram handle to reveal the truth. First, let's understand what "sugar-free" actually means.

What Is Sugar-Free Made Of?

As the name suggests, sugar-free is made without sugar. Instead, it is prepared using alternative sweeteners that replicate the flavour of sugar and have almost no calories. The most popular artificial sweetener is aspartame, which is commonly used in diet sodas and chewing gums. Apart from this, saccharin and sucralose are also popular sugar-free alternatives.

Here's What the Expert Revealed:

So, is sugar-free mithai good for our health? According to Amita, it's completely alright to consume sugar-free mithai in moderation, but the problem arises when you go overboard. Many end up over-consuming, especially during the festive season. She says, "Eating sugar-free halwa or sugar-free mithai during this time of the year won't necessarily benefit you. Whether you're having sugar-free mithai, regular mithai, or jaggery-based mithai, the quantity should be small." Amita further states that just because it's sugar-free doesn't mean you can consume half a kilogram in a week. This is because sugar-free mithai also contains other ingredients that can lead to the consumption of extra calories.

What Is the Difference Between Sugar-Free and No Added Sugar?

Sugar-free products are not the only ones you come across in the market. There are also several food products labelled 'no added sugar.' As a customer, it can be quite confusing to decide which one to pick. So, is there any difference between the two, or are they the same? Well, there is! Sugar-free foods contain absolutely no sugar, both natural and added. On the other hand, foods with the label 'no added sugar' do not contain any additional sugar. However, they may contain some naturally occurring sugars.

Now that you know the truth about sugar-free, we're sure you'll be more confident about making the right decision for yourself. Stay fit and healthy!