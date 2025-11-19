I remember the first time I came across an Instagram reel featuring mutton chusta. A food blogger in Bihar was filming a busy street vendor, the kind who cooked with remarkable speed and quiet confidence. He lifted a long, coiled piece of meat, tossed it into a kadai, and the comments immediately filled with people asking the same question I had in my mind, “what kind of meat is this?” The reel gave very little detail, only crowds gathering around the stall and plates being wiped clean almost instantly. That brief clip sparked a genuine curiosity about this strangely shaped meat dish that appeared all over my feed. As more videos surfaced, the mystery only grew. So the natural question followed. What exactly is mutton chusta, and why is it dominating food searches across the internet?





What Exactly Is Mutton Chusta?

Mutton chusta is the intestine of a goat, a cut that has been a part of Indian kitchens for generations but is particularly associated with Bihar's rich and bold meat culture. The intestine is naturally lined with fat, giving it a thick, sausage-like appearance once cleaned and prepared. Butchers separate it carefully, wash it thoroughly, and sell it whole or chopped, depending on preference. Although its look can surprise first-time viewers, locals have long considered it a delicacy because of its deep flavour, its fatty bite, and its ability to absorb spices with ease.

Why Is Mutton Chusta Trending?

The rise of street-food reels has pushed mutton chusta into viral territory. Each reel showcases a cut that many viewers do not instantly recognise, which is why it sparks both intrigue and conversation. Its unusual shape makes people stop scrolling, and bloggers frame it as a regional favourite with strong cultural roots. This mix of novelty, nostalgia, and curiosity has propelled chusta into national attention, especially among viewers looking for regional food trends.





What Is Driving The Buzz

Food vloggers showing lesser-known Bihari dishes The novelty factor, as the thick shape makes people pause and look A rising interest in hyperlocal meat dishes Viewers wanting to try something bold and unconventional

With more creators sharing preparation clips and tasting videos, the momentum around chusta continues to grow, prompting viewers to understand how it is cooked and why it tastes the way it does.

How Is Mutton Chusta Cooked?

Screenshot Credit: Instagram/@desi_bloger

While recipes vary from home kitchens to street stalls, the cooking process usually follows the same broad steps:

1. Thorough Cleaning:

The intestine is washed multiple times, often in hot water, to remove impurities and odour.

2. Marination:

It is commonly marinated with curd, salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and sometimes garam masala.

3. Tadka:

Mustard oil is heated, and whole spices like cloves, peppercorns, and cinnamon are tempered along with onions, garlic, and ginger.

4. Main Cooking:

The marinated chusta is added to the masala and cooked either in a kadhai on slow flame or pressure-cooked until soft.

5. Finishing:

A final sprinkle of garam masala or chilli enhances flavour before serving.

What Does Mutton Chusta Taste Like?

Chusta has a chewy yet rich texture because of the natural fat inside the intestine. When cooked correctly, the fat softens and melts slightly, coating the masala and creating a deep, robust flavour. Mustard oil brings a sharp edge, and the spices cling tightly to the meat. Some may find it an acquired taste, but for regular eaters, its fattiness and bold flavour make it an indulgence that feels deeply rooted in home-style cooking.

Things To Keep In Mind While Cooking Mutton Chusta

> Because it is an intestine, proper cleaning is important for safety and taste.





> It has a high fat content, so it is better suited for indulgent meals.





> It must be cooked thoroughly to avoid toughness and to ensure hygiene.





Now that you know what mutton chusta is and why it is everywhere online, the only question left is whether you would try this Bihari delicacy when you come across it, either on your feed or at a street stall.