If you've been spotting tubs of something called skyr next to your regular dahi and Greek yoghurt, you're not alone. It looks like yoghurt and tastes like yoghurt. But technically, it's not yoghurt. It looks thick, creamy, and healthy, but what exactly is it? And why is everyone suddenly obsessed with it? Let's find out.

First, What Is Skyr?

Skyr (pronounced “skeer”) comes from Iceland, where it has been eaten for over 1,000 years.





Even though it looks and tastes like yoghurt, skyr is technically a cheese. It's made by heating skim milk, adding good bacteria (like yoghurt), adding a little enzyme (rennet, used in cheese-making), and then straining it for hours to remove all the liquid. What you're left with is a super thick, very creamy, mildly tangy dairy product. You can think of it as a combination of yoghurt, paneer, and cream cheese, but much lighter.

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It may have gotten popular recently, but skyr is actually ancient, so much so that it even appears in old Icelandic texts.





Today, it has become a much-sought-after product because it's very high protein, has almost no fat, low in sugar, and good for gut health. It fills you up, keeps you satisfied longer, and feels indulgent without actually being heavy. That's why fitness lovers and health-conscious eaters are loving it.

How Is It Different From Dahi And Yoghurt?

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On the surface, both skyr and Greek yoghurt seem almost identical. They're both thick, creamy, and protein-rich. But in reality, Skyr is thicker, and Greek yoghurt is creamier. Greek yoghurt is just strained yoghurt, but skyr is technically a cheese. When it comes to the flavour profile, skyr is milder and slightly sweet, but Greek yoghurt is more tangy.





Now, it's also very different from our everyday dahi that is made by simply fermenting milk. It's soft and sometimes slightly runny. You can consider skyr to be the “high-protein upgrade” of dahi since it's much thicker, has way more protein, and is usually low-fat.





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How Do People Eat Skyr?

In Iceland, people usually eat it cold, sometimes with cream or berries. But today, you'll find it enjoyed with fruits, nuts, and honey. It's also popular as a smoothie base, in dips and spreads, and even in desserts. You can basically use it anywhere you'd use yoghurt. So, if you're looking for more protein, less fat, and lower sugar, skyr is the perfect yoghurt alternative for you.