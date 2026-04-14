Most people believe that with age, life slows down. Old people are generally expected and encouraged to retire from their responsibilities and simply rest. But some people challenge and change the narrative with their passion. And that's exactly what this Nani did with her love for feeding people. This is the story of Prabhavati Bhagwati from Ahmedabad, a 98-year-old nani who turned her grief into something beautiful and delicious.

Serving Delicious Gujarati Snacks, This 98-Year-Old Nani Is An Entrepreneur

Born in 1927, Prabhavati lived a long and fulfilling life with her husband, Praful Bhagwati. They were happily married for 68 years. But in 2017, when he passed away, everything changed. Her home felt quieter and her kitchen felt emptier. With her children settled elsewhere and grandchildren all grown up, she suddenly had no one to cook for. And for someone who expressed love through food, that loss felt even deeper.





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Then came a small, unexpected moment. At a casual tea gathering, someone tasted her homemade Khandvi and instantly fell in love with it. According to The Better India, they insisted she make it again for a party and even offered to pay. She hesitated at first. At the age of 91, Prabhavati Bhagwati took her first step into entrepreneurship.





What started as one order soon became many. People didn't just like her food, they connected with it. There was something special about it. And just like that, “Nani's Nashta” was born in 2018. With no big setup or marketing team, it was just Nani in her home kitchen, whipping up her recipes with a whole lot of love.

What Is Nani's Nashta?

If you love Indian snacks, the fun begins here. Nani's kitchen brings together the best Gujarati flavours and Mumbai street food classics. She makes delicious vada pav, sev puri, dhokla, thepla, bhakri, pav bhaji, and a lot more. The star of it all is her famous Khandvi, the dish that started this journey.





Today, Nani cooks for over 200 families, The Better India shares. Before this, the world knew her as a wife, a mother, and a grandmother. Now, she has created her own identity as the founder of Nani's Nashta. What's more special is that she built it at an age when most people are told to slow down.





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This story isn't just about food. It's about starting again and finding purpose when life feels empty. It's an inspiration for every grandparent to find a new purpose and a new source of joy in their lives. And most importantly, it's about proving that passion doesn't have an age limit.