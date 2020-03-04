What’s New? Mumbai’s Latest Restaurants And Food Menus That You Must Explore

Glitz, glitter, glamour – Mumbai is one city in India that has it all. The city that never sleeps or slows down keeps up with the high-octane culture with new dining, clubbing and chilling places that open every other day. You can't miss out on all the action outside by ordering in food and tucking in your bed. If you are bored of eating the same food at the same places, here are some exciting new restaurants and new menus you can (we say, must) try.





New Restaurants And Food Offerings In Mumbai To Try In 2020:

M.I.T.R.O.N (Bandra)

After seeing the massive success of outlets in Sakinaka, Fort, Bandra and Navi Mumbai, the most recent addition- M.I.T.R.O.N Fine-dine, Bar & Rooftop recently opened in Bandra. It encapsulates an ecstatic bar, an elaborate menu, a lobby to luxuriate, and a rooftop against the beautiful skyline of Bandra. M.I.T.R.O.N's menu offers the quintessential dishes from the major cuisines across the world. From classic soups to scrumptious salads, from starters to tandoors, they have it all. For the fast food junkies there is a glorious section of All-day Pizzas and Sandwiches. The cocktail menu is sub-divided into four broad categories, namely – Classic, Signature, Fresh Fruit and LIITs.





What: M.I.T.R.O.N





Where: 5th Floor, Crystal Shoppers Paradise, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai





When: 12noon – 1:30am





Cost: INR 1,500 for two people (approx.) with alcohol







BOHO Bar and Kitchen (Goregaon)

Situated in the heart of Goregaon, the swanky and gorgeous BOHO Bar and Kitchen opens its doors to a 4800 square foot ethereal space that features ceilings 60 feet tall. The massive Bar and Kitchen will transport you to a dream-like abode of regal red couches, life-size trees and lush green plants, effervescent lights and graffiti to set the mood. The extensive multi-cuisine food galore highlights a few crowd favorites such as Chaats, comfort food like Fish and Chips with Tartare Sauce, Traditional Indian, Continental and Asian main courses along with experimental Charcoal delights. Pair these with the best liquor or their signature cocktails.





What: BOHO Bar and Kitchen





Where: BOHO Bar and Kitchen, 3rd Floor, SV Road DLH Park, near MTNL signal, Sunder Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra





When: 12 PM to 1:30 AM





Cost: INR 1,900 for two people (approx.)

















The Terrace, A Maiden Affair (Andheri)

An All-Day Bar, Cafe & Social Club - The Terrace, A Maiden Affair - is one-of-its-kind in concept and design. Nutritionist and Chef Aditi Prabhu, under the guidance of Head Chef Rakesh Talwar, has crafted the menu, which is a mix of global cuisine, ranging from prawn tempura bao to wannabe Sri Lankan fish curry. The seating style is varied and eclectic with arched partitions acting as a visual element in addition to offering privacy to guests. The drop lights, inspired by jewels, are strategically placed over the seating. If al fresco rocks your boat, step out into the outdoor space, which is laid-back and relaxed.





What: The Terrace, A Maiden Affair





Where: 6th Floor, Ambica Acropolis, Next to Oberoi Springs, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai





When: 12noon – 1:30am





Cost: INR 1,700 for two people (approx.)











Opa! Bar & Cafe, Sakinaka

Right from being greeted by characteristic archways to dotted golden palm trees, cosy and dimly lit nooks and cabanas for melting into to tents and a rooftop that beautifully overlooks the Mumbai skyline, Opa! Bar & Café does more than just justice to its OG Middle Eastern vibe. Opa! Bar's newest menu is made only from the freshest of ingredients and high-quality materials. must-try cocktails and dishes that feature the quintessentially traditional Baklava, stunningly plated Turkish spice Rawas, A kick of flavour Zaatar Chicken and Lamb and Truffle Burger with Tzatziki and the melt in your mouth Truffle Hummus. Tuck into Opa!'s Lebanese, Mediterranean, Italian, and Continental fare.





What: Opa! Bar & Cafe





Where: Opa! Bar and Café, Hotel Peninsula Grand, Opposite Sakinaka Metro Station, Andheri Airport Road, Sakinaka, Mumbai





When: 4 PM to 1:30 AM





Cost: INR 3,000 for two people (approx.) with alcohol

















D:OH (Lokhandwala, Thane)

D:OH - All Day Dining & Bar has got you covered with a special Recession Menu featuring all your favourite dishes at a reasonable price available from Monday to Friday. Serving up your favourites, the menu brings you a selection of bar bites to choose from including 2 Eggs Tawa Style, Kerala Tawa Fish, Chilli Cheese Toast, Mini Chettinad Potato Burger, Chinese Bhel and Chicken Popcorn and Mandeli Fry. Chakna done right! Wash these down with your favourite alcohol drinks from beer to whiskey (or even rounds of shots!) at a steal deal!





WHAT: D:OH Recession Menu





WHERE: Unit 2A, Ground Floor, Fun Republic, Off New Link Road, Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai – 400053 (Andheri)





And





1st level, Besides Mainland China, Viviana Mall, Service Road, Thane West, Mumbai– 400606 (Thane)





WHEN: Monday – Friday, 11AM- 8PM





Cost: INR 1,600 for two people (approx.)











Poco Loco Tapas & Bar (Khar)

Poco Loco Tapas & Bar is set to serve a Siesta Weekday Lunch inspired by Latin American flavours, and food enthusiasts should not wait anymore! For those looking for a Spanish meal to brighten their day, Dr. Loco brings some of the most flavorful dishes on this special menu. Start the Siesta lunch with the ultimate comfort food including soups and salads. If you're looking for a Spanish inspired appetizer item to include on your menu, you have plenty of options. When we think of Spanish Main courses, the first thing we think of is a Burrito. And there is literally Burrito for everyone in here plus a few surprises such as the Tex Mex Burger, Peri Peri Chicken Burger, Ravioli Parmigiano, Enchilada, Zoodle Spaghetti, Arroz Mexicano and Chicken Pockets.





What: Siesta Weekday Lunch Set Menu, Poco Loco Tapas & Bar





Where: Building No 87, Plot, Ground Floor, No 99, SV Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra





When: Monday to Friday, 12.30 PM to 6 PM





Cost: Vegetarian menu priced at INR 599++ and Non Vegetarian menu priced at INR 699++











So, step out for amazing food fiesta in the lively city of Mumbai and explore the new food options that the city has to offer.







