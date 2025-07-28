Uses of Salt in Cooking: We all reach for salt without thinking. Whether it is seasoning a tadka, boiling rice, or finishing a curry, a simple sprinkle of salt is all we need to get the perfect dish. But here is the thing - salt is not just a flavour booster. It is a quiet multitasker, playing several roles in your kitchen that go way beyond taste. From enhancing textures to preserving ingredients and even balancing bitterness, salt works behind the scenes in clever ways you may not have noticed. Curious?





In desi homes, salt has always been a bit of a multitasker. Your mum used it to fix burnt sabzis, your granny added it to pickle jars, and if you have ever cleaned a brass thali, salt probably helped. But there is actual science behind these tricks, and yes, they are super practical. So, if you are the kind of home cook who loves shortcuts that actually work, these tips will feel like pure gold. So, ready to level up your 'namak' game? Let's get going.





Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 9 Practical Ways To Use Salt In Daily Cooking:

1. Chop Like A Pro With Just A Pinch:

Chopping onions and garlic can be such a pain. But did you know a tiny sprinkle of salt on your chopping board can help? It draws out moisture and calms down the tear-inducing stuff in onions. Garlic gets easier to crush too. Your eyes and your knife skills will thank you.

2. Want Crispy Bhindi? Salt First:

Here is a trick straight from desi kitchens: salt your vegetables before cooking. Toss your bhindi, cabbage or mushrooms with salt and let them sit for 10 minutes. It pulls out water and helps you get that perfect crispy texture without ending up with a soggy mess. Trust us, it works like magic.

3. Tame Bitterness And Sweeten The Deal:

If you are cooking bitter vegetables like karela or methi, salt helps mellow the sharpness. Just rub, rest and rinse. On the other hand, a pinch of salt in desserts can be a total game-changer. It brings out sweetness without making things cloying. Try it in ladoos or cake batter.

4. Boil Better With Salt:

Boiling eggs, potatoes or pasta? Throw in some salt. It firms up textures and even helps eggs peel easier. And for pasta, the water needs to taste like the sea - that is the secret to getting the perfect results.





5. Clean Your Cookware Without Chemicals:

Burnt bottom on your kadai? Here's salt to the rescue. Mix it with lemon juice or vinegar and scrub away. It leaves no scratches, or any harsh smell. Salt also works wonders on brass and copper. You will be surprised how shiny your kitchen looks after a little salt therapy.

6. Lock In Colour While Cooking:

Nobody wants dull vegetables in their pulao. When blanching spinach or beans, salt helps them stay vibrant. Just add it to the water while boiling. The veggies cook evenly and pop with colour, making your meal look more appetising.





Photo Credit: UnSplash

7. Get Pickling And Fermenting Right:

Salt plays lead role in pickles and fermented batters. It pulls moisture, blocks unwanted bacteria, and encourages good microbes. Whether it is mango achar or dosa batter, a well-timed salt pinch means fewer fails and tastier outcomes. Trust the process, and the salt.

8. Fix Bitter Coffee And Burnt Food:

Salt in coffee? Sounds odd, but trust us, it works. If your brew is too bitter, a tiny pinch softens the flavour. And to fix burnt curry, add some salt and fresh dhania. It dulls the smoky edge and makes it edible again.

9. Extend Snack Shelf Life:

Homemade chips and chakli can go soggy in a day. Lightly salting them after frying helps keep moisture out. Even chutneys last longer with a little salt on top. It basically works like a natural preservative for these food items.





The Bottom Line:

Learning when and how much salt to add sharpens your instincts. Indian cooking is all about layering flavours, and salt teaches you to taste, adjust and trust yourself. Once you start tuning in, your dishes start making sense.





So, the next time you reach for it, remember, you are not just seasoning; you are solving the kitchen puzzle.