It's festival season, and after Karva Chauth, many women are gearing up for Ahoi Ashtami. This Hindu festival holds deep significance as it's observed for children's long, healthy, and prosperous lives. The fast takes place on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. In 2024, Ahoi Ashtami will fall on October 24. Women fast all day, going without food and water, and break their fast in the evening after offering Arghya (a water offering) to the stars. Ahoi Mata, worshipped during this fast, is believed to be a form of Goddess Parvati.





Ahoi Ashtami Timing And Significance

Like Karva Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami is a tough fast. This year, the date begins at 1:18 AM on October 24 and ends at 1:58 AM on October 25. The stars will be visible for Arghya at around 6:06 PM that evening, so keep an eye out! (Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Classic Bhog Recipes For Ahoi Ashtami 2024:

On Ahoi Ashtami, it's all about simple, traditional dishes made without garlic or onions. Here are five classic bhog recipes you can easily whip up at home.

1. Gulgule

These are soft, sweet fritters made with flour, fennel, jaggery, and coconut. Think of them like pakoras but on the sweeter side-deep-fried and delicious!

2. Poori

Everyone loves crispy, golden poori. For this, you knead a dough with semolina and wheat flour, then fry it until puffed and perfectly crunchy. Pair it with a classic potato curry for the perfect combo.

3. Halwa

You can't go wrong with halwa! Roast semolina in ghee, then cook it with sugar syrup and top it off with some dry fruits for a little extra crunch.

4. Aloo Ki Sabzi

A simple, no-fuss dish for fasting. Boil and mash potatoes, cook them with cumin, tomatoes, and a few spices, and you've got yourself a classic potato sabzi. You can keep it dry or add gravy depending on what you like.

5. Malpua

Malpua is a sweet treat loved by many during festivals. It's like a fluffy, syrupy pancake made with basic ingredients but bursting with flavour. Super easy to make and a favorite for bhog.





Try these traditional recipes this Ahoi Ashtami and make your bhog extra special!









