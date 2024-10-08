After the vibrant celebrations of Navratri and Dussehra, our focus will shift to the upcoming festival of Diwali. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is a time for joy, celebration, and deep-rooted traditions. Diwali, or Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, encompassing a five-day festive period that begins with Dhanteras and culminates with Bhaiya Dooj. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls in the month of Kartik. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, 2024. As the date approaches, preparations for the festival start well in advance. On the day of Diwali, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to seek their blessings for prosperity and well-being.





Diwali 2024: Date and Puja Timings

Lakshmi Puja will take place on Friday, November 1, 2024. The ideal time for performing Lakshmi Puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. This is the moment when devotees light lamps, offer prayers, and celebrate the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.

Lakshmi Puja on Friday, November 1, 2024

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 05:36 PM to 06:16 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 41 Mins

Pradosh Kaal - 05:36 PM to 08:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:20 PM to 08:15 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat without Sthir Lagna

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 03:52 PM on Oct 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 06:16 PM on Nov 01, 2024

(Source: drikpanchang.com)





Diwali 2024: Significance and Rituals

Diwali marks the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman. The residents of Ayodhya illuminated their homes with lamps to celebrate this joyous occasion, signifying the victory of light over darkness. The festival also symbolizes the victory of good over evil, a theme central to many Hindu traditions.

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is an integral part of Diwali celebrations. Cleanliness plays a crucial role in Diwali preparations, prompting families to clean and decorate their homes well in advance. Homes are illuminated with diyas (oil lamps) and adorned with vibrant rangolis. After the puja, families come together to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes and lots of sweets. Another popular tradition is to visit friends and relatives, exchanging gifts, sweets, and dry fruits, reinforcing the bonds of love and friendship.

Diwali is celebrated with lots of sweets.

Photo Credit: iStock

Diwali 2024: 5 Traditional Sweets You Can Make At Home For Diwali

No Indian festival is complete without indulging in traditional sweets, and Diwali is no exception. Here are five must-try traditional sweet recipes to make your Diwali celebrations even sweeter!

1. Kaju Katli

A true classic, kaju katli is a beloved sweet that is synonymous with Diwali. Made from finely ground cashews and flavoured with cardamom, this diamond-shaped delicacy is a crowd-pleaser. It's perfect for gifting or simply enjoying at home. Click here for the recipe.

2. Rasmalai

This melt-in-your-mouth sweet is a festive favourite. Rasmalai consists of soft chhena (fresh cheese) discs soaked in sweet, flavoured milk. It's the perfect end to any meal during Diwali. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chawal Ki Kheer

Kheer is a staple dessert for Indian festivals. This creamy rice pudding made with fragrant basmati rice, milk, and nuts is a comforting delight that everyone loves. Click here for the recipe.

4. Motichoor Ladoo

These sweet, round balls made from fine boondi are a Diwali essential. Motichoor ladoos are soft, flavorful, and absolutely delightful! Click here for the recipe.

5. Jalebi and Milk

Jalebi, the crispy, syrupy treat, is often paired with milk as a popular bhog offering. This combination is not only delicious but also adds to the festive spirit.





Diwali 2024 promises to be a memorable occasion filled with love and light. Happy Diwali!