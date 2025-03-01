Ramadan is a sacred month for the Muslim community and is set to begin on 2nd March this year. It was initially expected to start on 1st March, but since the moon was not visible, the date shifted. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great spiritual significance. Throughout this month, Muslims observe fasting, pray, and seek blessings. Those who are fasting begin their day with Sehri before dawn and refrain from eating or drinking until sunset. The fast is then broken with Iftaar. There are specific guidelines to follow while fasting, and here are some key ones:





Ramadan 2025: Fasting Rules To Keep In Mind

The fasting person should eat Sehri before the morning Azan.

It is essential to offer Namaaz five times a day.





Iftaar should take place after the evening Azan, and it is recommended to break the fast with dates.





Helping the less fortunate is highly encouraged and brings spiritual rewards.





Fasting is obligatory for all Muslims, but exemptions apply to those who are ill, children, and pregnant women.





As the sun sets, families gather to enjoy Iftaar with a spread of delicious food. If you are looking for dishes to prepare this Ramadan, we have got you covered with five classic recipes you should try.

Here Are 5 Classic Recipes For Ramadan 2025:

1. Chicken Malai Kebab

Tender chicken pieces coated in a creamy blend of cheese, cream cheese, and sour cream, seasoned with aromatic spices. A must-try for Iftaar! Click here for the recipe.

2. Chicken Biryani

A flavourful rice dish infused with saffron milk and slow-cooked with spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. Perfect for a festive Iftaar meal. Click here for the recipe.

3. Chicken Shawarma

A beloved Middle Eastern favourite! Chicken is marinated in yoghurt, roasted to perfection, and wrapped in soft pita bread with a drizzle of tahini. Click here for the recipe

4. Hyderabadi Keema

This spicy and rich mutton keema is a flavour-packed delight. Enjoy it with warm rotis or freshly baked tandoori naan. Click here for the recipe.

5. Falooda Drink

A refreshing drink made with milk, cooked vermicelli, soaked basil seeds, and topped with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. A sweet treat to end your Iftaar. Click here for the recipe.





Try these incredible recipes this Ramadan and make your Iftaar spread extra special!





Happy Ramadan!