Picture this: a blistered sourdough crust pulled from a brick oven, topped with creamy burrata and roasted tomatoes, served alongside a biscoff latte in a sun-drenched cafe. No, this is not Naples. We are in Hyderabad, and the city is having a full-blown pizza moment. Once known solely for its biryani and kebabs, Hyderabad is now home to a vibrant pizza scene that blends global techniques with local flair. From hand-stretched Neapolitan pies to cheese made fresh in the heart of Madhapur, these pizzerias are rewriting the rules - one slice at a time.





So, we thought of sharing some of our favourite pizza places for you to try. Whether you are craving a wood-fired classic or a sourdough base with seasonal toppings, there is something here for every kind of pizza lover. And if you are staying in, most of these places deliver through food apps too. This means, now you can enjoy gourmet pizza in your pyjamas while relaxing on your couch.

Here Are 7 Must-Try Places For The Perfect Slice Of Pizza In Hyderabad:

1. ENSO - Sourdough Pizza by Nomad, Banjara Hills

Located in Banjara Hills, it is a cloud kitchen serving Naples-style sourdough pizzas that are naturally fermented, hand-stretched, and baked at 500 degrees in a traditional brick oven. The result? A crust that is crisp on the outside, airy inside, and full of flavour. The OG Margherita is a minimalist masterpiece, while the Asparagus Burrata Rocket Pizza is a riot of textures that's creamy, peppery, and fresh.

2. PS Cheese Cafe, Madhapur

PS Cheese Cafe is Hyderabad's first cheese factory cafe, and it is every dairy lover's dream. Their pizzas are built around in-house cheeses like ricotta, feta, and mozzarella, all made fresh on-site. Beyond pizza, the cafe offers cheese tastings and workshops, making it a fun stop for families and food explorers. The ambience is casual, with an open kitchen that lets you watch the cheese magic unfold.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Expert Tip: Ask the staff about pairing cheese with coffee - they love sharing their knowledge.





Also Read: Two Pizza Chefs From India Ranked Among World's 100 Best For 2025

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Roast - The Caffeine Capital, Hitech City

Roast is not your average cafe. Nestled inside Raheja Mindspace, this spot is a favourite among techies and creatives alike. While their coffee menu is extensive, it is their pizza selection that surprises most visitors. Try their Mushroom Truffle Pizza for a rich, umami hit. And yes, do not forget to pair it with their signature biscoff latte for a truly indulgent experience.

4. Toscano, Hitech City

Toscano brings the elegance of Italian dining to Hyderabad. Located in Hitech City, this restaurant is known for its authentic flavours and sophisticated ambience. Their Chicken Toscano Pizza is layered with roasted chicken, caramelised onions and mozzarella, while the Four Cheese Pizza is a creamy dream for dairy lovers.





Perfect for date nights or family dinners, Toscano offers a curated menu that goes beyond pizza; but of course, their wood-fired slices remain a highlight.





Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Pizza At Home - Experts Share Secret

5. Katha Speciality Coffee & Bakehouse, Jubilee Hills

Katha is where food meets culture. This cafe doubles up as a listening room and art gallery, offering vinyl records and curated playlists alongside its menu. Their Burrata Pizza is a standout. It is fresh, creamy and beautifully balanced with heirloom tomatoes and basil. And what adds on to the experience is the space that is warm and welcoming, ideal for solo visits or creative meetups. If you are looking for a pizza place that feels like a retreat, Katha is it.

6. Cafe Eclat, Gachibowli

Cafe Eclat is a hidden gem in Gachibowli. Known for its croissants and European bakes, their pizza menu is equally impressive. The Grilled Chicken Pizza comes with a light tomato base, fresh herbs and just the right amount of cheese. Their crusts are thin, crisp and never greasy.





The cafe has a sunlit vibe, perfect for brunch or a quiet afternoon read. Their dessert menu is worth exploring too, especially the almond tart.





Also Read: 5 Kinds Of Pizza Eaters That Exist Everywhere - Which One Are You?

Photo Credit: Pexels

7. Jamie's Pizzeria by Jamie Oliver, Jubilee Hills

Jamie's Pizzeria brings the signature style of Jamie Oliver to Hyderabad. The pizzas are hand-stretched, baked to perfection and topped with fresh, seasonal ingredients. The Garlic Alla Diavola is spicy and satisfying, while the Rocket Pesto Pizza offers a fresh, herby twist.





The space is vibrant, with colourful interiors and a family-friendly vibe. It's a great spot for kids and adults alike.

The Bottom Line:

Whether you are dining out or ordering in, these spots offer something unique in terms of flavour, ambience, creativity and comfort. So go ahead, bookmark this list, try a new slice every weekend, and discover your personal favourite.

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.