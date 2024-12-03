Who doesn't love a good pizza? We guess no one! Whether it's a crispy thin-crust pizza or a soft, doughy one, it tastes delicious in all its forms and textures. The fact that it comes in endless varieties - whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian - makes it an absolute favourite. Just one bite and everything around you suddenly seems better, right? Speaking of our love for pizzas, we also have certain preferences on how we wish to relish them. Some like it with extra cheese, some without veggies, while others can't get enough of oregano. Let's just say, it's our pizza personality! Want to know what yours is? Read on to find out, and we're sure you'll want to indulge in one soon after reading this article.

Here Are 5 Different Types Of Pizza Eaters:

1. The One Who Goes Overboard With Veggies/Meat

For this category of people, the more veggies or meat on their pizza, the better. When placing an order, you usually pick a pizza with the maximum amount of toppings. Whether it's veg toppings like olives, jalapenos, and mushrooms, or non-veg ones like pepperoni or sausage - you want them all! You may often find yourself questioning the existence of a Margherita pizza.

Also Read: 4 Easy Ways To Reheat Pizza To Its Piping Hot Perfection

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Extra Cheese? Yes, Please!

Contrary to veggie or meat pizza lovers, you simply cannot stand the sight of both on your pizza. For you, pizza is all about cheese (and lots of it)! Your usual order is a classic Margherita, and even your friends and family are aware of it. If you get the chance to add extra cheese to your pizza, you never think twice before doing so.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. The Oregano/Chili Flakes Lover

The idea of eating pizza without oregano or chilli flakes seems alien to you. Whenever you're enjoying one, you make sure to top it with a generous amount of both! And why not? They add an extra kick of flavour and make the pizza taste even better. You also don't miss the chance to ask for extra oregano or chilli flakes packets from the delivery guy when ordering in.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. The Ketchup Enthusiast

For this type of pizza eater, ketchup on the side is a must while having pizza. You cannot imagine having pizza without it and struggling to finish it if there's none around. While you may have been judged for pairing pizza with ketchup, your love affair with ketchup remains strong. Whether it's a veg pizza or a non-veg pizza, ketchup is a must-have!

Photo Credit: iStock

5. The One Who Leaves The Crust

This last category of pizza eater is the most unique. When eating a pizza, your focus is only on devouring the soft and gooey middle part. You avoid eating the crust as you find it too hard and flavourless. Once you're done eating, your plate is full of leftover pieces of crust, and no, you're not guilty of committing this sin.

Also Read: 5 Healthy Reasons Why You Shouldn't Pick Olives Out Of Your Pasta, Pizza

Photo Credit: Getty

So, which of these pizza personalities do you relate to the most? Do you have any other way of enjoying your pizza? Tell us in the comments below!