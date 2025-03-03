If you have been turning down invitations from friends, family and colleagues to dine out for health reasons, think again. Chennai has seen a surge of cafes and restaurants offering healthy food options. Health-conscious dishes are also making their way into many popular, long-standing restaurants. Whether it is a bowl packed with the goodness of chia seeds, millet idli, or a power-packed smoothie to energise your day, there are plenty of choices.





Also read:A Global Culinary Trail Across Chennai

1. Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls

If there is one place in Chennai to visit for healthy bowls, it is Sweetsoul. It strikes the perfect balance between wellness and great flavours. From a Sun-Blushed Chicken Bowl with grilled chicken in a sun-dried tomato dressing to a Honey Mustard Tofu Bowl with grilled tofu, pickled red onions and sunflower seeds, their menu offers a wonderful mix of flavours and textures.

Where: Raj Park Hotel, TTK Road

Photo: Millet Maagic Meal

2.Millet Maagic Meal

Chennai loves its millets, and Millet Maagic Meal offers a wide selection of millet-based dishes. South Indian staples get a nutritious twist-try their Millet Podi Idli, dusted with flaxseed podi. It is not just South Indian cuisine; they also serve millet-based pizzas and wraps.





Where: First Cross Street, TTK Road, Alwarpet





Also read: Best Pizzas In Chennai: 7 Restaurants That Serve The Most Authentic Pizzas

Photo: Pumpkin Tales

3. Pumpkin Tales

This cheerful space, filled with natural light, remains one of the city's best breakfast spots. The menu includes vegan-friendly options like a Breakfast Platter with scrambled tofu and creamy avocado. Their Power Smoothies and Morning Glory Bowls are also a great way to start your day.





Where: Bheemanna Garden Street

4. Sangeetha Restaurant, Adyar

One of Chennai's finest South Indian vegetarian restaurants, Sangeetha constantly refreshes its menu. The evening tiffin specials change daily, and their millet dosas are a must-try.





Where: First Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar

5. Seeds Lifestyle

Stay in the zone after your workout with a host of wellness-focused options at Seeds Lifestyle. From healthy bowls and smoothies to refreshing drinks, this spot also offers a DIY bowl option. The Mezze Chicken Wrap and Paneer Shawarma Wrap are among their bestsellers.





Where: 11th Cross Street, Indira Nagar

6. Sante Spa Cuisine

This charming vegetarian dining spot is ideal for those following special dietary plans. Their menu features dishes such as a Quinoa Salad, Avocado Tartare, and Vietnamese-style Rolls, all crafted with a health-conscious approach.





Where: Rutland Gate Second Street

7. Tutto Bene - Health Cafe by Little Italy

Positioned as a neighbourhood Italian cafe, Tutto Bene (which translates to 'Everything Good') is tucked away in a quiet corner of Besant Nagar. Open throughout the day, the menu features Curry Bowls, Eggless Pancakes, and Multigrain Paninis.





Where: 17th Cross Street, Besant Nagar





Also read:Looking To Try Some Italian Delicacies In Chennai? 7 Restaurants You Must Visit

Photo: Soul Garden Bistro

8.Soul Garden Bistro

Set in a spacious bungalow in Kilpauk, this vegetarian 'resto-cafe' exudes a laid-back charm. The menu includes a variety of healthy bowls and salads, with standout dishes like the Paneer and Bean Burrito Bowl and the Greek Superfood Salad with blueberries, feta, kale and hazelnuts.





Where: New Avadi Road, Kilpauk

Photo: Taaze

9. Taaze

This vegan cafe boasts a menu packed with wholesome options. Their Plant Protein Shake, made with pea and rice protein blended in a creamy oat shake, is a crowd favourite. Their Salad Jars, including Teriyaki Tofu Salad and Greek Salad, are also popular picks.





Where: Lubdhi Colony, TTK Road, Alwarpet

10. Prem's Grama Bhojanam

One of the city's early adopters of millet-based dishes, Prem's Grama Bhojanam offers an extensive menu. Try the Kodo Millet Idli or Foxtail Millet Rava Dosa for breakfast. Their 'full meals' replace white rice with red rice, millets, or red rice poha, making them a healthier alternative.





Where: Third Main Road, Kasturba Nagar, Adyar





Also read: 10 Mouthwatering Local Breakfast Dishes In Chennai You Can't Miss