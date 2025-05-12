Chennai's love for Asian food has evolved from a passing trend into a full-blown obsession. With a growing expat community and a new generation of food lovers craving everything from sushi and Korean BBQ to Thai curries and dim sum, the city is now a major destination for Pan-Asian cuisine in India. Restaurants across Chennai are offering bold new flavours, with street-style dishes being elevated into fine-dining experiences. If you are looking for the best Pan-Asian restaurants, whether for sushi, Thai food, or Chinese specialities, Chennai has it all.

From Sushi To Thai Curries, These 7 Pan-asian Restaurants Are Defining How Chennai Eats Right Now:

1. Zhouyu

Photo: Zhouyu

One of the finest Asian restaurants to debut in Chennai, the all-new Zhouyu on East Coast Road is also one of the most visually stunning dining spaces in the city. The menu features bold, authentic flavours from China (primarily Sichuan, Hunan and Cantonese) and includes signature dishes from across Southeast Asia. Zhouyu ditches the predictable red-and-gold aesthetic seen in many Chinese restaurants in favour of cool splashes of blue. Their stewed duck, wontons in chilli oil, and Treasure Prawns are unmissable. What truly stands out is the attention to detail - from the plating to the spice balance - that makes Zhouyu worth the drive.

Where: ECR, Injambakkam

Also Read: 10 New Restaurants In Chennai You Must Visit If You Haven't Already

2. Soy Soi

Photo: Soy Soi

Soy Soi brings some of the best dishes from Asia's bustling food streets into an elegant setting. The restaurant recently updated its interiors and overhauled its menu as part of a broader revamp. The culinary team has travelled extensively across Asia, learning from hawker stalls and local street kitchens, to serve bold, authentic flavours. The new dishes include Wild Mushroom Gyoza, Tuna Tataki, Karipap, and an excellent range of grilled dishes, including our top pick - Lamb Dengaku. The dining room is stylish, with a few intimate private dining nooks.

Where: Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram

3. Pan Asian, ITC Grand Chola

Photo: ITC Grand Chola

Spanning 8,500 square feet, the Asian restaurant at ITC Grand Chola is one of the largest of its kind in any Indian luxury hotel. A dramatic 'Temptation Walk' leads guests into this two-level space, complete with a glass-walled display kitchen where chefs are constantly at work. The Japanese section is particularly impressive, offering expertly prepared sashimi using ingredients flown in from Japan. The attention to quality ingredients and presentation sets the tone for a fine dining experience.

Where: ITC Grand Chola, Mount Road





Also Read: 15 Budget-Friendly Restaurants In Chennai Where You Can Eat More And Spend Less

4. YouMee

Photo: YouMee

The Japanese manga-inspired interiors set the mood at YouMee, a high-energy Pan-Asian restaurant located in one of Chennai's top retail and entertainment centres. The decor uses a fun palette of black, white, red and natural wood, keeping things vibrant without going overboard. The menu balances traditional favourites with contemporary flair, covering Thai, Japanese and Chinese cuisine. Standout dishes include the tempura-fried asparagus, Kung Pao chicken, spicy Thai curries, and Miso Shiro soup.

Where: Express Avenue Mall

5. Asian Katha

Photo: Asian Katha

In an age where many restaurants prioritise Instagram over flavour, Asian Katha is refreshingly food-first. Tucked into a convenient location in Chennai's Central Business District, this Pan-Asian spot offers a comfort-focused menu. Expect sushi rolls (the maki is a must-try), dim sums, and deeply satisfying Asian curries. The restaurant keeps things dynamic by introducing pop-ups inspired by different parts of Southeast Asia.

Where: Nungambakkam High Road

6. Pa Pa Ya

This modern Asian bistro and tapas bar has built a loyal following in Chennai for its dim sums and desserts. Pa Pa Ya continues the formula that has worked across India - blending Asian cooking techniques with a modern presentation. Popular items include stir-fried lotus stems, cream cheese dim sums, and the addictive rock shrimp tempura. Expect crowd-pleasers with an edge.

Where: Nungambakkam High Road

7. Nasi and Mee

Photo: Nasi And Mee

The original Nasi and Mee on Khader Nawaz Khan Road gives off a casual, bustling Asian canteen feel. The newer outpost at Holiday Inn on OMR opts for a more laid-back, lounge-like atmosphere. Inspired by Singapore's Jurong Bird Park and Southeast Asian street decor, this space blends whimsy with comfort. The menu includes a strong line-up of Malay and Indonesian plates, complemented by well-made sushi rolls. Do not miss the soupy dumplings and their take on Nasi Goreng; pair it with their signature Iced Milo.

Where: Holiday Inn, Chennai OMR IT Expressway