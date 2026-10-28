If you open the kitchen cupboard in an Indian household, chances are you will find at least one jar of pickle sitting there. Mango, lemon, chilli, mixed, garlic, and what not, we Indians are obsessed with pickles of all kinds. Recipes vary from region to region, and families often keep their own spice mixes and preparation methods a secret. But in one city in Haryana, pickling has grown beyond the kitchen into a thriving local industry. So, which city is known as the pickle or achaar capital of India? Let's find out.

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Panipat Is Known As The Achaar Capital Of India

Photo: Unsplash





Panipat is widely known as the Achaar Capital of India. Over the years, the Haryana city has become closely associated with the pickle trade, thanks to a network of manufacturers, retailers and well-known brands such as Pachranga Achaar.





From mango and lime pickles to mixed achaar, products made here reach customers across the country and abroad. According to a 2016 report by The Tribune, Panipat was home to around 15-20 pickle factories and close to 100 shops selling different varieties of pickle.





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The Story Behind Pachranga Achaar

Pachranga has become almost synonymous with Panipat's achaar industry. The company traces its journey back to 1943, when it started with three signature pickle recipes. Over the decades, it grew from a local business into a widely recognised brand, expanding across India before taking its products to international markets.





Today, Pachranga exports to more than 25 countries, but it is only one part of the city's larger pickle-making tradition. From mango and lime pickles to chilli, carrot and mixed achaar, Panipat's manufacturers continue to produce a wide variety of pickles enjoyed both in India and abroad.

How Is Traditional Achaar Prepared?

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Traditional achaar-making usually begins with fresh fruits or vegetables that are cut, salted and left to dry, often under the sun. Once they're ready, they're mixed with spices and oil, though the exact method varies from one recipe to another.





Ingredients such as mustard seeds, fennel, fenugreek and red chilli give the pickle its characteristic flavour, while salt helps it keep for longer. The mixture is then left to rest for days or even weeks, giving the ingredients time to absorb the spices and develop the tangy, punchy taste that pickles are known for.

A Trade That Continues To Thrive

Most people associate Panipat with textiles and handlooms, but the city has another claim to fame. Its long-running pickle trade has helped build a reputation that extends well beyond Haryana, with achaar from the city finding its way to homes in India and overseas.





"Pickle Capital of India" is an informal title, but one that reflects Panipat's deep connection with the business. From local manufacturers to well-known brands such as Pachranga, the city continues to be closely linked with one of India's favourite condiments