At a time when social media is transforming the way entrepreneurs build businesses, a 20-year-old girl from Mumbai has turned her passion for baking into a promising source of income. What started as a small venture has now grown into an Instagram-driven baking business. Samridhi Elantholy started La Joie in 2024 when she was 18 years old. According to her, she started baking at the age of 12, and after multiple trials and errors, she decided to start a small cake business from home.

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With no social media presence and weak marketing, she barely got any orders. While she was still in her first year of law college, she decided to set up a small bimboloni stall in her society.

“My society keeps hosting mini events like these where residents are encouraged to set up stalls. I had prepared a small batch of bomboloni and set up the stall. In just two days, everything was sold out. They were an instant hit,” she told Startup Pedia.

For the next two months, Samridhi decided to focus on perfecting her bomboloni and restart her baking business. In March 2025, she officially restarted La Joie. This time around, she started building her social media presence and clocked a monthly revenue of Rs 7,000.

“I started documenting my journey in more detail and would even discuss my courier issues with my audience. People started relating to me, and I started getting paying customers from Instagram,” Samridhi said. In April she catered to more than 300 orders with an average order value of Rs 250 to Rs 300.

In later months, Samridhi's bakery business managed to clock Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 and even Rs 1 lakh in revenue. Alongside managing her studies, she works tirelessly for the bakery that sells fresh, homemade desserts like bomboloni, brookies, banana cakes, tea cakes, brownies, and saltbread, among other items.

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Till 2025, she clocked roughly Rs 4 lakh in revenue. Following the success, Samridhi decided to move her home business to a food truck. The La Joie food truck is in Mahavir Nagar, Mumbai and opens on Wednesdays to Sundays from 6 PM.