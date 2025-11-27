Most of us love winter as it brings cosy vibes and beautiful landcapes. But, it also brings along challenges like dry skin, low immunity, and sluggish metabolism. While we often turn to soups and teas for comfort, there's a tiny seed that can make a big difference- white sesame seeds (til). Traditionally celebrated in Indian winter delicacies like til laddoos and chikkis, sesame seeds are more than just festive ingredients. Modern research confirms what Ayurveda has long claimed: sesame seeds are nutrient-dense, offering benefits for bones, heart, immunity, and overall wellness. Packed with minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants, they help your body thrive in cold weather. Let's know the reasons why adding white sesame seeds to your winter diet is a smart move.





Also Read: 3 Interesting Ways To Add More Sesame Seeds In Your Diet

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Eating Sesame Seeds (Til) In Winter:

1. Bone Health and Mineral Boost

White sesame seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium, and zinc, essential for bone strength-especially in winter when vitamin D synthesis drops. A review in Food & Function highlights sesame's role in improving bone mineralization and reducing osteoporosis risk in postmenopausal women due to its lignans and mineral content. Just 30 grams of unhulled sesame seeds can provide nearly 22% of daily calcium needs, making them a plant-based alternative to dairy.

2. Immunity and Anti-Inflammatory Support

Cold weather often weakens immunity, but sesame seeds can help. A meta-analysis published by National Library Of Medicine found that sesame consumption significantly reduced interleukin-6 (IL-6), a key inflammatory marker, and improved immune response.

3. Heart Health and Cholesterol Control

Sesame seeds are cardio-friendly. A systematic review on Springer Nature Link concluded that sesame supplementation improves lipid profiles, lowers C-reactive protein (CRP), and reduces triglycerides and total cholesterol. Another review in Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal emphasized sesamin's role in reducing hypertension and oxidative stress, key factors in cardiovascular disease.





Also Read: What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Dates (Khajoor) In Winter

Sesame seeds are commonly used as a garnish.

4. Skin and Hair Protection in Dry Weather

Winter dryness can damage skin and hair. Sesame seeds contain vitamin E and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which improve skin hydration and elasticity. Studies show sesame oil's antioxidant properties help combat oxidative stress, making it a natural moisturiser.

5. Energy and Metabolic Support

Sesame seeds are calorie-dense and rich in healthy fats, providing sustained energy during cold months. Their lignans also exhibit anti-hyperglycemic effects, improving blood sugar control in diabetic patients.

How To Add White Sesame Seeds To Your Diet

Sprinkle roasted seeds on salads, soups, or stir-fries.

Blend into tahini for dips and dressings.

Add to winter sweets like til laddoos or chikkis.

Mix into oatmeal or yogurt for a crunchy, nutrient-rich topping.



White sesame seeds are more than a garnish, they're a scientifically proven superfood. From strengthening bones to boosting immunity and heart health, these tiny seeds pack a powerful punch. So, this winter, make til your nutritional ally. A spoonful a day can keep the chill, and the ailments-away.