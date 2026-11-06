In Varanasi, love for street food does not seem to be bound by time, as some joints draw crowds well into the night. A content creator recently took viewers to one such viral spot in the city, which is known for its delicious chole papdi.

The video captured a steady stream of food lovers gathering around the stall, with people turning up throughout the night to savour the popular street food. “From 2 AM to 6 AM, this elderly uncle sets up his chole papdi stall, and people come all night just to get a taste of this street food,” the creator shared.

The video showed a local vendor selling chole papdi late at night from his pushcart stall. He served a generous amount of chole (chickpeas) on a paper plate and topped it off with crispy crushed papdi (fried flour crackers). He then layered it with some more chole on top and finished it off with mixed species, chopped onion, and a green chilli on the side.

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Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the creator revealed that the man places his cart every night from 2 AM to 6 AM near Raja Bazar, Taj Hotel, in Nadesar, Varanasi. The video instantly caught the attention of foodies online. “Wow, looks tasty,” one of them wrote.

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“I am a regular customer,” another commented. “Bhai kitne rupye plate hai (how much per plate)? "Someone asked. To which the creator replied, 'The man sells chole papdi for Rs 20 per plate.' "Bachpan se kha rehe hain (I've been eating this since childhood),” an individual shared.

What do you think about this chole papdi stall? Let us know.