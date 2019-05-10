Why Is Rose Sherbet A Popular Drink During Ramadan?

Rose drink cools off and hydrates the body after fasting for long hours.

Highlights Rose sherbet is relished by people observing Roza during Ramadan

Rose sherbet is made with concentrated rose syrup

The drink is extremely hydrating and health benefitting

Summer is that time of the year when we drink more than we eat to keep ourselves hydrated. For eons, rose sherbet has been the go-to drink for Asians to beat the summer heat. The striking flavour and fragrance of this drink has beguiled us season after season. Rose sherbet is made with concentrated syrup of a medley of edible rose flowers and other ingredients. The syrup can be mixed with water, milk or lassi to lend in a deep rosy flavour. The rose syrup can also be added to desserts like kulfi falooda, ice-cream, phirni, puddings and kheer to pleasure the sweet tooth. Usually rose syrup is made up of many other herbs, vegetables like carrot and mint, fruits like strawberry and apple, edible flowers like rose and lemon.



Rose sherbet is especially popular during the holy month of Ramadan, when the followers observing Roza like to break their whole-day fast with this refreshing drink.



During Ramadan, people fast throughout the day from sunrise to sunset and consume no food or water. Only after offering their evening prayers at dawn, they feed themselves. The special evening feast is known as Iftar. Rose sherbet, with all its cooling properties and great taste finds favour with people who fast during Ramzan. Not only does it taste heavenly, it also offers many health benefits, which proves to be all the more useful to the body and mind after a deprived day.







(Also Read: 8 Best Sherbet Recipes)





Rose sherbet, with all its cooling properties and great taste finds favour with people who fast during Ramzan





Why Is Drinking Rose Sherbet During Ramadan A Good Option?



Beats Dehydration



Rose sherbet contains many cooling minerals like sodium, calcium, magnesium, potassium, sulphur and phosphorous, which regulate the water balance in the body and keep it hydrated, especially after a full day without food or water during Roza.







Helps In Gaining Weight



Rose sherbet contains certain ingredients that promote nitrogen balance of the body, which results in bulking up of mass. People, who are underweight but want to observe Roza, can avail the weight-increasing benefits of this drink.







Supplies Energy



Rose sherbet concentration boasts of tremendous amounts of carbohydrates and sugar, which refuels the body with all the energy lost during the long fasting period.







Improves Digestion



Staying hungry the whole day and eating all at once in the evening may lead to overeating, which may cause indigestion and stomach ache. Rose essence makes sure that the food eaten is broken down and digested easily.







(Also Read: 6 Rose Flavoured Dishes For The Festive Season)





Rose drinks have a cooling effect and hydrate the body











Treats Fever

Rose extract astoundingly controls the body heat, which proves to be useful if someone is suffering from fever, which is basically a state of high body temperature.







The unique composition of rose sherbet syrup, comprising a variety of herbs, fruits and flowers, makes this drink a truly nourishing one. A chilling glass of rose sherbet will let your sail smoothly through your Roza during Ramadan.











