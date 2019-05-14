Why Should You Include Brazil Nuts In Your Daily Diet?

Highlights Brazil nut is a seed originating from South American rain forests

Nuts are hailed as superfoods that meet our everyday nutrition requirements in the healthiest way. They are packed with a sizeable amount of mineral, vitamins and unsaturated fats. Due to their exclusive profile, nuts have etched their way to being one of the healthiest food products. Nutritionists suggest starting the day with some nuts and have some more as a snack in between the meals to keep the energy juices flowing in the body. Of all the incalculable varieties of nuts in existence, tree nuts are considered to be the most favourable ones for their health-giving benefits. We already use some tree nuts in our routine diet like almonds, cashews, pistachios and walnuts. Another class of nuts have been making waves in the world of fitness and health in the recent times - Brazil nuts.





What are Brazil Nuts?

Brazil nut finds its origin in the South American Amazon rainforest of Brazil and Peru, and grown in Bertholletia excels - Brazil nut tree. It is basically an edible seed and not really a nut, and can be eaten either raw or roasted/blanched. A Brazil nut is enclosed in a large hard shell, which has to be cut open.





Benefits Of Brazil Nuts

Brazil nuts have a smooth buttery texture and a delicious nutty taste, which makes it an appetising food in itself. Brazil nuts are the richest source of selenium, actually more than any other food product. Selenium is an essential mineral and antioxidant that maintains the basic functioning of the body - immune system, thyroid and regulates nerves and cell growth etc. Consuming selenium also leads to clear and glowing skin and soft hair. Brazil nuts contain monosaturated fats in a good amount that are actually good fats that provide the requisite amount of energy to the body. Due to low saturated fats and high unsaturated fats content, Brazil nuts play a vital role in lowering bad cholesterol level in the body. Palmitoleic acid and oleic acid in Brazil nuts fight off the harmful Omega 6 fatty acids and prove to be instrumental in maintaining good heart health.

Just like all other nuts, Brazil nut is a versatile food item and can be paired with just about anything. You can add it to your breakfast cereal, sprinkle over salads, mix it to your dessert to enhance its flavour or just have it straight as a mid-day snack. Its yummy flavour and nutritious properties will make you want to have it more.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







