As temperatures soar and our bodies sweat more, maintaining hydration becomes more than just drinking water. There are so many hydrating drinks you can make, but if you're short on time, a simple addition to your drinking water can do the trick. According to nutritionist Kiran Kukreja, adding a pinch of rock salt to your water can make a significant difference in how your body retains fluids and stays energised.





Why Add Rock Salt to Water?

Kiran Kukreja recently shared in an Instagram post that rock salt (or Himalayan pink salt) can help prevent dehydration and fatigue during hot weather, workouts, or illness. When we sweat heavily, due to exercise, walking, or heat, we don't just lose water; we also lose essential electrolytes, particularly sodium. This loss can cause dizziness, weakness, and even muscle cramps.

Rock salt is rich in natural minerals and contains sodium in a less processed form than regular table salt. By adding a pinch to your water, you help replenish what's lost through sweat or illness, especially during episodes of vomiting or diarrhoea.

Rock salt offers many health benefits.

When Should You Drink Water With Rock Salt?

There are a few key times when adding rock salt to your water can be especially beneficial:





In the Morning: If you wake up feeling weak, dizzy, or dehydrated, a glass of water with a pinch of rock salt can help restore balance and boost energy.





After a Workout: Rehydrating after a sweat session is vital. Rock salt water helps restore electrolyte levels and prevent post-exercise fatigue.





During Hot Weather: Long walks or outdoor work in summer heat can cause heavy sweating. Sipping salted water helps maintain sodium levels and prevents heat-related weakness.

How Much Rock Salt Water Is Safe?

Don't overdo it. Kukreja recommends just a pinch (about 1/8 teaspoon) of rock salt mixed in a glass (200-250 ml) of drinking water. If needed, you can have up to two glasses a day, but it's essential not to exceed this, especially if you already consume salty foods.





Who Should Avoid Rock Salt Water?

While this hydrating trick can be helpful for many, it's not suitable for everyone. Avoid this habit if you:

Have high blood pressure, as extra sodium can worsen it.

Suffer from kidney disease, where sodium balance needs close management.

Experience water retention or bloating frequently.

Already eat a high-sodium diet, such as one rich in processed or packaged foods.

Always consult a doctor or a qualified nutritionist before making changes to your hydration routine if you fall into any of these categories.





Just remember: moderation is key. With one pinch at the right time, you can help your body function better in demanding conditions.