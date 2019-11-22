Winter Dessert: How To Make Delish Dates Halwa For Your Next Spread (Recipe Video Inside)

They are so versatile, you can use them in chutney, salads and desserts

There's something about winters that makes us crave sweets all the time. Hot chocolate, pinni, panjiri, there are countless winter delicacies that are a dessert lover's dream. Winters are also the time to dig into a variety of halwa (Think: Gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa, badaam ka halwa, gur ka halwa et al). Cooked in oodles of ghee and topped with nuts, halwas can be enjoyed both warm and cold. Some people choose to sweeten their halwa with refined sugar, some do it with jaggery, but this delicious dates halwa is sweetened by, you guessed it, dates.





Dates (or khajoor) are cultivated mostly in the Middle East, but they are also an intrinsic part of many Indian preparations. They are so versatile, you can use them in chutney, salads and desserts. They are also replete with multiple health benefits and considered much more healthier than refined sugar, which is why it is seen as an effective substitute of refined sugar. For this dates halwa, you would need, ghee, cashew nuts, dates, milk and cardamom powder. This rich and decadent halwa is sure to strike a chord with everyone present in the room. The nutty and delectable halwa is also very quick to make and can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Here's the recipe video of dates halwa posted on NDTV Food's YouTube Channel. For more amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia subscribe to our YouTube channel.





Watch: How To Make Delish Dates Halwa For Your Next Spread

