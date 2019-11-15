Winter Special: Boost Your Immunity With Beetroot Soup This Winter Season

Beets have emerged to be one of the superfoods that promote overall health.

If you've started to experience frequent bouts of cold and cough, then it's probably time for you to keep a close eye on your immunity levels. Winter season is almost here and the changing weather may have a negative impact on your overall health. Now, that the vegetable markets would witness seasonal produce in abundance, we must thrive to make the most of them. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that are required by the body to cope with the impacts of the changing weather. Among carrots, radish and sarson, there is another healthy winter veggie that may help improve your immunity levels to a great extent. We're talking about beetroot.



One of the most popular winter root vegetables, beets have emerged to be one of the superfoods that promote overall health. You can have them raw in the form of salads or turn them into a hearty and wholesome soup to brave off the winter chills. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Good for balancing blood pressure, beetroot soup enhances circulation and relieves constipation. Antioxidant-rich beets are traditionally used in many parts of Europe as a nourishing food for patients who are recovering, to help combat fatigue, improve digestion, and support healthy immunity." So let's bring some spotlight on the versatile veggie and share with you an easy and quick beetroot soup recipe that may help boost your immunity level this winter season.

How To Make Beetroot Soup At Home:



Ingredients:



Beetroot - 1 cup, chopped, peeled

Tomato - half a cup, chopped

Potato - half a cup, chopped, peeled

Sugar - 1 pinch (Optional)

Salt as per taste

For garnish: black pepper powder - 1 pinch



Method:



To begin with, take a wide pan and add two cups water to it along with beetroot, tomato and potato. Bring it to a boil and then simmer it till all the veggies become tender.

Bring the boiled veggies to room temperature and blitz them in a blender till a smooth consistency is attained.

Strain through a sieve and add sugar, salt and black pepper.



Note: To add little creaminess to your soup, you may garnish it with one tablespoon of fresh cream.



So, stock up your vegetable basket with this bright-coloured veggie and make the most of winter season. If you want to try beetroot-based dishes at home, click here.









