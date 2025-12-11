As the temperatures dip, our cravings subtly shift toward foods that feel fuller, warmer and a little more indulgent. Indian kitchens naturally respond to this change by choosing grains, greens and traditions that lend themselves to richer, heartier meals. Winter is the best time to enjoy a wider range of flatbreads. We have compiled a list of those that not only offer nourishment but bring a sense of cosiness that lighter rotis simply can't match. They pair beautifully with robust curries, winter vegetables and indulgent dollops of ghee. Read more below:

Winter Diet: 12 Indian Flatbreads To Enjoy On Cold Days

1. Makki di Roti

Makki di roti has a warmth to it that feels almost built for winter. It is thick, rustic and slightly sweet when hot off the griddle. Its coarse texture softens as the butter melts, giving each morsel a satisfying taste. The bread has a hearty bite that stands up beautifully to rich, slow-cooked flavours. Eaten fresh, it carries that comforting steaminess that makes cold afternoons feel instantly slower and calmer.

Pair with: Sarson da saag, ghee and jaggery combo, spicy aloo sabzi, dal makhani, paneer do pyaza.





Also Read: 5 Tips To Make Perfect Makki Ki Roti

2. Bajra Roti/Bajra Bhakri

Bajra roti has a deep earthiness that becomes especially appealing in the colder months, when the grain's natural warmth makes the meal feel grounding. The bhakri version is slightly thicker, but still soft on the inside. It feels nourishing in a way few flatbreads do. A smear of ghee elevates the grain's natural aroma.

Pair with: Lasooni thecha, baingan bharta, usal, spicy mutton curry, curd and jaggery.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Missi Roti

Missi roti brings together the heartiness of whole wheat with the warm, toasty notes of besan, making it an ideal winter staple. It is soft yet structured. This flatbread has a gentle smokiness when cooked on the tandoor. It can be eaten with both hearty gravies and lighter accompaniments, offering versatility without losing its distinct flavour. Order it online if you want it right away.

Pair with: Dal fry/tadka, methi aloo, chole, curd and pickle, chicken curry.

4. Jowar Bhakri

When puffed, this bhakri stays incredibly soft inside while retaining a subtle, rustic chewiness. It's the kind of flatbread that lets you taste the grain without heaviness. Fresh off the tawa, with steam releasing through tiny cracks, it delivers a simple, wholesome pleasure. It complements bold spices beautifully.

Pair with: Bharli vangi, pithla, spicy chicken rassa, thecha and curd, matki usal.

5. Methi Thepla

Methi thepla carries the aroma of fresh fenugreek, which feels especially inviting in colder weather when you get the best leafy greens. Soft, thin and lightly seasoned, it makes for a mellow yet flavour-packed bite. The hint of bitterness from the greens balances the warmth of spices. Theplas are yummy even after being packed and eaten without heating, which makes them a great travel snack.

Pair with: Garlic chutney, potato sabzi, curd, mango chunda, kadhi.

6. Sattu Paratha

The roasted gram in sattu paratha gives off a toasty warmth that feels perfectly suited to cold mornings. The stuffing is crumbly when hot, with hints of spices that wake up your palate. The outer layer is thin enough to let the filling shine, creating a balanced, hearty mouthful.

Pair with: Pickle, curd, aloo chokha, tomato chutney, sweet jaggery syrup.

7. Ragi Roti

Ragi roti offers a deep, earthy flavour with a gentle bitterness that becomes more rounded and comforting when eaten as part of a larger meal.. The bread is soft yet firm. In winter, its warming quality and nutrient-rich profile make it a satisfying everyday choice. It absorbs gravies beautifully without falling apart, while also tasting good on its own with just ghee.

Pair with: Gajar ki sabzi, beetroot thoran, onion chutney, mixed beans

8. Palak Paratha

Palak paratha channels the green freshness of spinach to create a soft, vibrantly hued treat. The flavour is gentle and can easily be customised. It can be relished with both light and heavier dishes. Each bite has a mellow richness without any bitterness. It's a great way to bring greens into winter meals without feeling forced.

Pair with: Potato-matar sabzi, dal makhani, boondi raita, chole, pickled onions.





Also Read: 5 Interesting Paratha Recipes For A Delicious Weekend Breakfast

9. Khoba Roti

Khoba roti, with its carved ridges, is made for indulgent winter meals. Its grooves trap ghee and flavours beautifully. Thick and substantial, it offers a slow, satisfying chew that pairs well with robust Rajasthani dishes. The roti stays warm for long, making each bite feel cosy and hearty. It's the kind of bread that turns a simple meal into a feast.

Pair with: Ker sangri, gatte ki sabzi, lehsooni dal, laal maas, jaggery and ghee.

10. Amritsari Kulcha

Amritsari kulcha brings a festive richness to winter meals: soft inside, crisped outside, and filled with spiced potato or paneer that feels instantly comforting. The slight char from the tandoor adds smokiness, while the buttery top layer melts into the flaky crumb. Every bite is almost decadent, making it perfect for weekends or leisurely lunches. The filling offers warmth and spice without overwhelming the palate.

Pair with: Chole, onion-cucumber salad, mint chutney, paneer makhani, raita.

11. Butter Garlic Naan

Buttery garlic naan is a heavenly treat. It is soft, chewy and layered with the aroma of garlic that helps you beat winter blues. The butter seeps into the fluffy interior, while the light charring adds. It's the kind of bread that makes even simple gravies taste luxurious. When served fresh and warm, it's irresistible!

Pair with: Butter chicken, dal makhani, paneer lababdar, tawa mushroom, khurchan gravy. Browse other naan combo options on a food delivery app.

12. Sheermal

Sheermal brings subtle sweetness and saffron warmth, making it a soothing winter treat. Soft, slightly flaky and enriched with milk, it carries a mellow richness. The saffron aroma feels especially inviting in cooler weather, adding a festive touch to everyday meals. The bread's gentle sweetness never overwhelms; instead, it rounds out sharper flavours on the plate.

Pair with: Nihari, mutton or chicken korma, keema, haleem.





Add these flatbreads to your winter diet to make your meals extra tasty and wholesome!





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.