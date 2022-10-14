Breakfast without a paratha is incomplete in many Indian households. All you need to do is simply knead the wheat dough, stuff it with a masaledar filling, roll, and cook on tawa. That's all you need to prepare a scrumptious treat. But what if we told you that the humble paratha can be made with so many interesting fillings? Well, yes! Here we bring you a list of 5 unique paratha recipes that taste just delicious. Parathas are not only a terrific breakfast option, but they also satisfy hunger pangs in the middle of the day because they are simple, quick, and easy to prepare. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it at home.





Weekend Special: Here're 5 Interesting Paratha Recipes You Must Try

1. Chilli Garlic Paratha - Our Recommendation

The paratha we enjoy the most will be the first on the list. Here, we bring you a recipe for scrumptious chilli garlic parathas with a garlic bread-like aroma. It is really flavourful and spicy! If you are someone who loves spicy food, this recipe will perfectly fit the bill for you. Click here.

2. Papad Ka Paratha

For those who want to get over the typical parathas and try something new, this delectable and crispy combo is an ideal choice. Click here.

3. Beetroot Paratha

This recipe for beetroot parathas will give your normal parathas a nutritious twist. If you want to enjoy a healthy paratha without compromising on the taste, this recipe is the one you must try! Click here.

4. Achari Paratha

Got some leftover achaar at home? We have got you the perfect recipe to use it. Your family will love this recipe whether you serve it for breakfast or lunch. To tone down the spiciness in this dish, you may also serve it with curd. Click here.

5. Liquid Dough Paratha

Lastly, we bring you a paratha recipe that is made with liquid dough. You can pair this paratha with dahi, raita or dips, as per your choice. Wondering how to go about this? Click here.





Now that you know all the recipes, it's time that you execute these ideas at home and let us know your experience in the comments below. Happy Weekend!