Winter is here, and so are all the delicious green leafy vegetables we've been waiting for! From mustard greens to spinach, fenugreek to bathua, there's a lot to choose from. Each of these greens has its own unique flavour and health benefits, making them a must-have in your winter diet. While most of us are familiar with the classic sarson ka saag paired with makki ki roti, there's a whole world of saag recipes that you might not have tried yet. These dishes are not only packed with flavour but also loaded with nutrients. Here's a curated list of eight saag recipes to add some variety and nutrition to your winter menu.

Here Are 8 Winter Special Saag Recipes You Need To Try:

1. Radish Saag

You've probably cooked radish bhurji a hundred times, but have you ever made its saag? It's a game-changer! Pressure cook the radish leaves with a whistle. Then, sauté some chopped radish with onions, whole red chilies, and spices in a pan. Blend the boiled radish leaves and add them to the pan. Cook for a while and serve hot with roti.

2. Bathua Saag

Bathua saag is a winter classic that's as comforting as it is delicious. Boil bathua and make a mix with tomatoes, onions, and spices. Blend the boiled greens and combine them with the mix. Let it simmer until the oil separates, then serve it with paratha. Bonus: Some people love adding lentils to bathua saag for an extra twist.

3. Soya Saag

Soya saag is known for its earthy flavour and aroma. You can cook it on its own, but it pairs wonderfully with potatoes. Sauté garlic, green chilies, asafoetida, and spices before adding soya leaves. Cook it all together for a mouthwatering dish that goes perfectly with roti or paratha. Some also turn soya leaves into a curry, adding another dimension of flavour.

4. Poi Ka Saag

Also known as Malabar spinach, poi saag is a favourite in eastern India. It's super simple to make - just cook the leaves with onions, tomatoes, and a few spices. You can even mix them with other veggies to create a more wholesome dish.

5. Kalmi Saag

Kalmi saag is a winter staple that's easy to whip up. Finely chop and wash the leaves, making sure to drain all the water. Sauté garlic, onions, tomatoes, and spices in hot oil, then add the chopped leaves. Cook until the water evaporates, and your kalmi saag is ready to serve!

6. Spinach Green Moong Dal Saag

Take your spinach saag up a notch by adding green moong dal. Start by boiling spinach and moong dal together until they blend seamlessly. In another pan, prepare a flavourful masala with onions, garlic, whole red chilies, tomatoes, and spices. Combine the boiled mixture with the masala and cook for a while. Add an optional garlic tadka on top for an extra flavour boost!

7. Chaulai Ka Saag

Straight from Uttar Pradesh, chaulai ka saag (amaranth leaves) is a powerhouse of nutrients like vitamin A, folate, and iron. It's traditionally enjoyed with makki di roti or parathas. For a variation, some people cook it with chana dal, which adds a delightful texture and flavour.

8. Sarson Ka Saag

No list of saag recipes is complete without the iconic sarson ka saag. A Punjabi classic, it's prepared differently in every household but is always served best with makki ki roti. This hearty dish truly defines winter comfort food.





This winter, go beyond the usual mustard greens and experiment with these tasty saag recipes. They're wholesome, flavourful, and the perfect way to bring some variety to your plate!