Winter Special: A Healthy And Refreshing Spinach (Palak) Juice For Winter Detox

Spinach is a green leafy vegetable that is brimming with nutrition.

It features in most of our winter delicacies

It can also be used for detox so as to cleanse the body internally

The Diwali festivities just got over and most of us are guilty of indulging in all things greasy and decadent, especially during those card parties and family get-togethers. Now that the Diwali festive period is over, it's time to go easy on the stomach. No, we aren't asking you to completely change your existing diet and survive on salads! Instead, just tweak your diet a bit and replace the consumption of those sugary sodas with healthy juices. Winter season is here upon us, so make use of the seasonal goodness and bring spinach (palak) to use and drink it in the form of juice. Spinach is a green leafy vegetable that is brimming with nutrition.



While it features in most of our winter delicacies, it can also be used to cleanse the body internally due to its antioxidant-rich properties. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Packed with vitamins and minerals, spinach contains more than a dozen different antioxidant flavonoid compounds that have anti-inflammation properties that protect against heart disease and help to neutralise the free radicals that compromise the immune system." Since you're more prone to catch infections during this time of the year, consumption of spinach juice may also help boost your immunity levels to a considerable extent.





Spinach has got a distinct bitter taste, which may not please the taste buds of many. Hence, you may add apple to your juice to further enhance the taste of the juice.







Winter Detox: How To Make Spinach Juice At Home



Ingredients:



Spinach - 1 medium-sized bunch

Apple - 1 medium-sized

Water - half a cup

Mint Leaves - 1 sprig



Method:



To begin with, wash and clean the spinach under running water. Dry it using a table cloth and chop the spinach leaves so that they can be easily placed inside a blender.

Chop the apple as well and put it in the blender along with chopped spinach leaves and mint sprig.

Now, add half a cup of water to the jar and blend it till a juice-like smooth consistency is attained.

Use a strainer to strain the pulpy mixture and use the backside of a spoon to push the pulp and extract maximum juice out of it. Discard the pulp and drink the juice.



You can make this healthy juice a part of your winter diet and detox in an effective way.









