Winter Special: How To Make Gajar-Sooji Ki Barfi Without Khoya

Pull out those quilts and sweaters, the angithis and charpoy, for our favourite season of the year is here. Winter calls for indulgence, and we are in no mood to hold back; honestly, we think we can all use some decadent desserts at the end of this rather interesting year. Now, when you think about winter desserts, you instantly picture a big bowl of gajar ka halwa with melted ghee and nuts. Gajar ka halwa is indeed one of the few things that can make us smile at any point of the day, but did you know there are many other things that you can make with the same ingredients. Yes. Wondering what else can you do with grated carrots, milk, sugar and ghee? Mould them in delightful barfi, maybe?





Gajar ki barfi is popular sweetmeat from up north, especially during the winter. Gajar ki Barfi is incredibly easy to make at home, provided you have all your ingredients ready. This Gajar Ki Barfi recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul' is melt-in-mouth treat no one can refuse. This barfi also comes with the grainy goodness of semolina or sooji, that helps add more bulk to the barfi and make it more wholesome. Make sure you dry roast sooji on low-flame. Mix and cook ghee, carrots, warm milk, sugar until well-cooked. Add sooji in the end. Take out the mix on a tray, let it cool. Cut out your barfi and serve.

