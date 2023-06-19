Water is the best thing to quench thirst and hydrate the body. Out water intake naturally rises manifold in the hot and humid days of summer, but sometimes, it is still not enough. However, it is a good idea to eat those foods that satiate our hunger and hydrate us at the same time. Many summer fruits are high in water content and also proffer a range of nutritional benefits that make them a must-have in our summer diet. We have listed down seven of the wonderful fruits with more than 80% water content. Eat, refresh and hydrate!





Also Read: Should You Have Fruits On An Empty Stomach?

What Are Water-Rich Fruits In Summer? Here're 7 Fruits With The Highest Water Content:

1. Watermelon

This iconic summer fruit needs no introduction. With its vibrant red flesh and refreshing taste, watermelon contains approximately 92 per cent water per volume. Not only does it keep you hydrated, but it's also a rich source of lycopene, a powerful plant pigment that plays a crucial role in lowering the risk of heart disease. Additionally, watermelon contains citrulline, which aids in the production of the amino acid arginine, boosting your immune system.

2. Strawberries

These tiny, sweet berries pack a nutritious punch. Loaded with vitamin C, manganese, folate, potassium, B vitamins, and essential flavonoids, strawberries are not only delicious but also heart-friendly. They help combat bad cholesterol and are known for their high fibre content, promoting smooth digestion.

3. Mangoes

Now we are talking. While you lose yourself in the sweet juices of mangoes, the same juices also hydrate your body. Mangoes contain up to 83 per cent water and that makes this fruit even better for our summer diet. Now we have more reasons to chomp on this fruit and also enjoy mango shakes and desserts made with it.

Mango is aptly titled the king of fruits and is available all through summer season. Photo: iStock

4. Peaches

With a water content of approximately 88 per cent, peaches are a summer delight. They are packed with beta-carotene, lycopene, and lutein, which benefit our eyes and heart. These refreshing fruits also possess anti-inflammatory properties and may aid in weight loss. Peaches are also considered one of the most skin-friendly foods due to their high vitamin C content.

5. Cantaloupe

This melon is a true summer gem. With around 90 per cent water content, cantaloupe is not only hydrating but also a powerhouse of nutrients. Just a single serving provides you with half of your daily vitamin A and C requirements. Rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, cantaloupe promotes eye health and offers numerous benefits.

6. Pineapple

Bursting with tropical flavour, pineapple is not just a delicious treat but also a great source of vitamin C, manganese, and fibre. It possesses remarkable anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe a sore throat and alleviate abdominal pain.

7. Apricots

These vibrant orange fruits boast an impressive 86 per cent water content. Low in calories and high in fibre, apricots are not only hydrating but also aid in digestion, promote clear skin, and protect vision. Incorporating apricots into your summer diet is a smart choice for both taste and health.





Also Read: 8 Amazing Apricot Benefits: The Nutritional Heavyweight Among Fruits





Stay hydrated, stay healthy, and savour the best of your favourite fruits in summer!