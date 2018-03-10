5 Natural Summer Fruit Packs For A Nourished Skin

Highlights Summer season is the prime time for various kinds of skin problems.

summers , temperatures begin to soar high. This season is the prime time for various kinds of skin problems. If you happen to have an oily skin, then summers can prove to be quite difficult for you. The scorching heat could affect your skin to a great extent. Many people often resort to various chemical-based skin creams in order to get rid of oily , patchy and dehydrated skin; however, these creams can damage your skin to a considerable extent. Here's a list of 5 natural summer fruit packs that can nourish your skin.

1. Papaya: It's quite essential to keep your skin hydrated during summers. Papaya face-pack will help you doing so. It will provide you with a soft, supple and smooth skin. Take 1 cup of ripe papaya, 1 tablespoon of cold milk and 2 teaspoons of honey. Mix well to obtain a fine thick paste. Apply this pack all over your face and neck and then rinse off with cold water.

Papaya face-pack will help you keeping your skin hydrated.

Apply watermelon juice on the affected areas. Photo Credit: instagram/aliceveim

Take 1 tablespoon of watermelon pulp and extract juice out of it. Then take a cotton ball and dip it into the watermelon juice. Apply it on the affected areas. Allow it to stay for 10 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

3. Pineapple: It is a rich source of vitamin C, B-6 and has a natural skin exfoliating agent known as bromelain which helps in giving a glowing skin. Take 1 tablespoon of fresh pineapple pulp, 2 teaspoons of honey and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients until a thick mixture is attained and apply it all over your face. Let it dry for about 15 minutes and wash it off with normal water.

It is a rich source of vitamin C, B-6 and has a natural skin exfoliating agent known as bromelain​.



4. Mango: Mango pulp is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C that helps in getting a healthy skin. To make this pack you would require, 1 scoop of mango fruit pulp, 1 tablespoon of fresh yogurt and 1 teaspoon of multani mitti. Blend them well in a blender and apply the paste on your face for about 15-20 minutes. It will bring a glow on your face.

Mango pulp is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C​. Photo Credit: iStock

5. Orange: Orange is a rich source of vitamin C which helps in rejuvenating the skin cells. Take 1 tablespoon of fresh orange pulp and extract juice out of it. Then add 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon of flour in it. Mix the ingredients well and apply it all over your face and neck.



So what are you waiting for? Bring these easy-to-make summer fruit packs to your rescue and watch out for results.