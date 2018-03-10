5 Natural Summer Fruit Packs For A Nourished Skin

Natasha Chopra | Updated: March 10, 2018 11:37 IST
1. Papaya: It's quite essential to keep your skin hydrated during summers. Papaya face-pack will help you doing so. It will provide you with a soft, supple and smooth skin. Take 1 cup of ripe papaya, 1 tablespoon of cold milk and 2 teaspoons of honey. Mix well to obtain a fine thick paste. Apply this pack all over your face and neck and then rinse off with cold water.
Papaya face-pack will help you keeping your skin hydrated.
3. Pineapple: It is a rich source of vitamin C, B-6 and has a natural skin exfoliating agent known as bromelain which helps in giving a glowing skin. Take 1 tablespoon of fresh pineapple pulp, 2 teaspoons of honey and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Mix the ingredients until a thick mixture is attained and apply it all over your face. Let it dry for about 15 minutes and wash it off with normal water.
It is a rich source of vitamin C, B-6 and has a natural skin exfoliating agent known as bromelain.
4. Mango: Mango pulp is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C that helps in getting a healthy skin. To make this pack you would require, 1 scoop of mango fruit pulp, 1 tablespoon of fresh yogurt and 1 teaspoon of multani mitti. Blend them well in a blender and apply the paste on your face for about 15-20 minutes. It will bring a glow on your face.
So what are you waiting for? Bring these easy-to-make summer fruit packs to your rescue and watch out for results.