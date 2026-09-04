Many of us wish we could enjoy soft, restaurant-style butter garlic naan at home alongside our favourite meals. While making perfectly soft and flavourful garlic naan may seem challenging, it is actually quite simple. Although naan is traditionally cooked in a tandoor, you can achieve excellent results at home using an iron tawa.





To make garlic naan at home, it is important to pay attention to every step, from preparing the dough to cooking the naan properly. Here are some useful tips to help you make soft and delicious garlic naan at home.





Also Read: How To Make Tandoori Roti On Tawa At Home

Tips To Make Garlic Naan At Home

1. Prepare A Soft Dough

The secret to soft garlic naan lies in the dough. Take flour in a large bowl and add yoghurt, salt and baking soda. Gradually add water and knead into a soft, smooth dough. You can also add a little milk for extra softness and flavour.

2. Let The Dough Rest

Once the dough is well kneaded, continue kneading for another 3 to 4 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Cover it with a damp cloth and place it in a warm spot in the kitchen. Let it rest for about 40 minutes, or until it doubles in size. This step helps create a soft and fluffy naan texture.

3. Roll The Naan Evenly

Once the dough has rested, divide it into equal portions and roll each one into an oval or teardrop shape. Avoid rolling the dough too thin, as this can make the naan dry and hard. A slightly thick naan stays soft and develops a better texture when cooked.

4. Use An Iron Tawa For Best Results

An iron tawa works best for making naan at home. Lightly wet one side of the rolled naan and place that side on the hot tawa. The moisture helps the naan stick to the pan, allowing it to cook evenly and develop the characteristic charred spots that give it a tandoor-like flavour.

5. Brush With Garlic Butter Immediately

As soon as the naan is cooked, brush it generously with melted butter mixed with finely chopped garlic and fresh coriander. This not only enhances the flavour but also keeps the naan soft for longer.





With the right dough, proper resting time and a few simple cooking techniques, you can easily make soft, flavourful restaurant-style garlic naan on a tawa at home.