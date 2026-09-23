A restaurant in Italy has caught attention for offering men and women completely different menus. Liana, a content creator, has shared a video on Instagram documenting her visit to a fine-dining restaurant in Italy with her husband. It's a place where the prices are mentioned on the men's menu but deliberately left out of the one given to women.





“In Italy, they do something different with their menus for men and women. My husband and I are at the Grand Tremezzo Hotel in Lake Como. It's so beautiful,” Liana said.





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She then pointed out that her menu did not feature any prices. “I don't really know if I want to do the tasting menu or order everything à la carte,” she said. Her husband, however, noticed something she had missed - the price.





"This happened to us once before at a three-Michelin-star hotel in Rome. They only put prices on the man's menu. Let me show you the difference,” she said.





Liana then compared the two menus on camera, adding, “That's his menu, and this is mine. That's really interesting. He likes it. I'm curious what you would think. Would you like that, or would you want to see the prices?”





Liana then compared the two menus on camera. At that point, she also seemed to be warming up to the idea, saying, “I think it's nice sometimes not seeing them, actually. I kind of like not knowing.” However, the text appearing on the video soon revealed that her thoughts had changed after the meal was over.

In the caption, she revealed, “I said, ‘I like not knowing the prices,' but then the bill came, and we unknowingly ordered two drinks that were $120 and a dessert for my birthday that was $140. The total bill for the meal, including tip, was $926.86."





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Liana added that the food did not quite justify the hefty bill, except for the beef Wellington. She had estimated the meal would cost around $500, making her wish that she had seen the prices beforehand.





With a pinch of humour, she wrote, “I loved getting to sit there and enjoy my birthday while my husband was thinking about the prices. It was really refreshing, and I wish more restaurants did this!” she wrote.





Many people expressed their thoughts in the comment section.





“I actually love it! No need to know the price. I have ZERO issues with letting my husband handle the bill. Especially when he likes for me to order for both of us, so I can try different things I would like to try, and he pretty much eats anything,” a comment read.





Someone also wrote, “I like it, because tradition suggests that a man should pay. But as someone mindful not only of my own finances, but also my partner's, I would like to be able to take into account the prices when I'm ordering. Just because I'm not paying doesn't mean that I shouldn't care about how expensive it is. I want to save my man's money, not make him pay for overpriced steak."