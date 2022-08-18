We love to eat food outside, don't we?! However, the experience is ruined when we find a piece of hair on our food. Just the thought of it feels gross! But what if you spot a worm slithering around in the food you ordered? Wouldn't you just scream out of disgust? Something exactly like this took place in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. Recently, a woman claimed that she found a worm in the food she ordered. The woman informed that she had gone to a popular restaurant in Chennai with her son. The incident reportedly took place on Monday.





This appalling incident was covered by many news agencies. According to Asianet News, the woman was identified as Rani and the restaurant was identified as "Namma Vidya Vasantha Bhavan", a popular vegetarian in Chennai's Koyambedu neighbourhood. The woman had visited the establishment with her son and had ordered chole puri. When the meal arrived, she spotted a worm crawling in the food. Later, Rani filed a complaint with the Food Safety Department.







This is not the first time that something like this has happened. Another shocking incident like this had taken place in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram. A woman has packed some food (parottas) from a restaurant for her daughter. When her daughter finished the food, the woman noticed snakeskin attached to the wrapping paper. This led to an investigation of the restaurant by the Food Safety Department. Post investigations, it was reported by the officials that the snakeskin was found on the newspaper used to wrap the food, not the food and the restaurant was allowed to conduct business again.











Sounds scary, doesn't it?! What if something like this happened to you? How would you respond to the situation? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!