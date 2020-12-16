Chennai Girl Makes Record By Cooking 46 Dishes In An Hour, Twitter Is All Praises

World Record: A new record has been created by a Chennai girl.

Imagine it's the weekend, and you have just received the news that unexpected guests are set to arrive any minute. You quickly scramble to whip up some delicious recipes for the visiting relatives. The dishes should be such that should be easy to make and yet impressive to taste. What if we told you that it was possible to make nearly four dozen dishes in less than an hour in the given situation? A girl from Chennai, Tamil Nadu has managed to do the unfathomable by creating 46 dishes in 58 minutes and earning herself a place in the UNICO Book of World Records.





SN Lakshmi Sri Sri is the girl from Chennai who created the UNICO World Record on Tuesday. She developed an interesting in cooking in the lockdown period, and was trained by her mother to achieve the extraordinary feat. "I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone," she told ANI.

Interestingly, a 10-year-old girl Saanvi M Prajit from Ernakulam, Kerala had recently created a World Record for making 30 dishes in an hour. This was the inspiration for Lakshmi's father, who motivated her to break Prajit's record. "When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should make an attempt on world record on culinary activity. That's how we got the idea," said N Kalaimagal, Lakshmi's mother.





The news of Lakshmi making India proud soon went viral on the internet. Social media users showered praises on the young girl's achievement of creating nearly four dozen dishes in less than an hour. Take a look at some reactions on Twitter.





Heartiest congratulations to Lakshmi for the record-breaking milestone. Here's hoping to see many more such accolades by young ones in the culinary field.







